BXS Insurance Named to National "Best Places to Work in Insurance" List for the Second Consecutive Year

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BXS Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), has been named one of the "Best Places to Work in Insurance" by Business Insurance magazine for the second consecutive year. This national award recognizes employers' efforts to establish a workplace where employees can enjoy their day-to-day work, reach their career potential and contribute to their organization's success.

"Our employees have displayed tremendous adaptability and resilience this year," said Markham McKnight, president and CEO of BXS Insurance. "We have leaders at every position who have ensured our viability and that we are making strides together. This honor from Business Insurance validates our efforts of continuing to make BXS Insurance a welcoming, inclusive and fulfilling work environment."

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual feature presented by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year's report features 75 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000. The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be released in the November issue of Business Insurance and at businessinsurance.com.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $23 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on [email protected]; or connect with us through LinkedIn.



About BXS Insurance, Inc.

BXS Insurance, Inc. is the fifth largest bank-owned insurance broker in the nation and is in the top 10 percent of brokers in the U.S based on total revenue. This large, nationally recognized firm has strategically grown to 31 offices across eight states. From small companies to organizations with more than 10,000 employees, BXSI delivers the highest standard in brokerage services. It has become an industry leader in commercial insurance, surety, employee benefits and private client brokerage services by investing in technology and human capital to expand service offerings and create a competitive advantage for clients.

About Business Insurance

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges. In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at [email protected].

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank

Related Links

http://www.bancorpsouth.com

