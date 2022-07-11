BXS Launches All-In-One Trade Surveillance Platform

BXS's new Trade Surveillance Platform was built for efficiency. The newly designed dashboard provides an overview of alerts that are most important to the user, with added filtering capability to create a truly bespoke experience. This added customization enables users to pinpoint potential market manipulation, escalate to the appropriate parties and resolve tickets all on one screen -- saving time and resources! BXS's Director of Trade Surveillance, Jon Nieves explains: "As a former user of some of the most advanced trade surveillance and reporting systems for US, Canada, and Latin American Equities trading, I am extremely happy with the performance of this product. We have taken years of industry knowledge and feedback addressing all common pain points to create what we believe is a truly holistic product, at competitive price for today's marketplace."

The sleek new design of this platform includes an alerting dashboard, advanced filters, audit trail, data visualization, and full drill-down capability to see the most granular data available for all trading activity involved in a particular scenario. All market participants who are looking to consolidate their trade surveillance workflows are welcome to schedule a demo by contacting [email protected]. Available to all existing BXS Clients, this product can be added to BXS's Best Ex Platform to be accessed using one single login.

About BXS

BXS is a trade data analytics firm that builds cutting-edge technology to deliver high-performance software solutions and powerful market insights to broker-dealers, buy-side firms, funds, market centers, and individual traders. BXS focuses on providing Best Execution tools, trading analytics and surveillance software across a range of asset classes, which enable market participants to meet a variety of reporting obligations while also unlocking competitive advantages. Founded in 2015 by the team that helped shape the modern equites reporting landscape and built on a robust modular platform, BXS combines made-to-measure solutions with exceptional client service, enabling a streamlined, highly intuitive process that minimizes cost.

