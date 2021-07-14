BxVideo's New EZLive Caption Offers Self-Service Transcription, Translation and Captioning for Live-Streaming Video Events

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BxVideo, a leader for live-stream video services and products, today announced EZLive Caption, a subscription-based web-service that automatically transcribes, translates and captions live streaming video. For closed or open captioning, EZLive Caption is an easy and accessible alternative for live streaming across internal networks or third-party webcasting solutions, like Zoom, Wowza and WebEx. The service utilizes AI for machine transcription and translation from 30 different spoken languages and more than 50 text-based caption languages.

For more information, please visit www.bxvideo.com .

"Having produced thousands of live-streaming events, we saw the need for accurate, cost-effective and easy-to-use captioning of internet-bound streaming content," said Dave Breit, co-founder and partner at BxVideo. "Today, organizations rely on webcast video streaming to reach customers and employees like never before, and EZLive Captioning is at the forefront of self-service, near real-time captioning for live-streaming content."

While the FCC has yet to mandate full captioning of internet streaming content, many experts believe it is coming in the not-too-distant future. Current captioning solutions, primarily utilizing human translators, are not cost-effective or scalable for the thousands of organizations that have increasing volumes and need speed when live-streaming content. EZLive Caption is fully automated and does not require scheduling with an outside captioning service. It is a vendor-neutral platform that combines low-cost and accuracy for the live-event industry, schools and universities, corporate internal and external communications, houses of worship, municipal and government, and healthcare.

EZLive Captioning is easy to set-up so users can begin captioning live streaming events immediately. It integrates into an NDI workflow environment, includes integrated editing tools for creating captions, and provides multiple options for onsite (in-room) captions. It's open and flexible to integrate with multiple software and hardware streaming production solutions.

Additional advanced features include displaying open captions in a browser for support of multiple language output in a minimalist and easy-to-navigate display. EZLive Capture is also designed for iframes and compatible with mobile device screens, and it offers live translation to multiple output languages at no additional cost. Together with the Wowza Streaming Engine it supports multiple language tracks with live WebVTT captions, and is compatible with Zoom and NDI output formats to send only the selected primary output or outputs can be switched while transcribing. Last, EasyLive Capture includes pause functionality (updated to NDI 4.6 SDK) to temporarily stop captioning without any additional costs to run-time minutes.

About BxVideo

For 17 years, BxVideo has delivered robust, cutting-edge live and virtual event video streaming services and software. From end-to-end solutions and enterprise strategies and live streaming captioning, our customers benefit from years of expertise and experience. The BxVideo team has mastered all aspects and complexities of streaming audio, video and software to help customers with internal networks and streaming live, on-demand or virtually events.

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-808-6820

[email protected]

SOURCE BxVideo

Related Links

https://www.bxvideo.com

