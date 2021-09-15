By 2025, Over 7 Billion Antennas will be Shipped into IoT Devices, Creating Challenges for OEMs and Opportunities for Antenna Vendors

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2025, 7.2 billion antennas will be shipped for IoT devices - nearly threefold of what it is today. With new product launches and evolution of existing devices requiring multiple radios, smaller form factors, and greater device breadth, OEMs are increasingly challenged both at the design phase and when getting their products to market. A new whitepaper, Rethinking IoT Device Development with Virtual Antenna Technology, by global tech market advisory firm ABI Research, highlights the challenges created by the small, yet critical, antenna component and the real-life impact it has on all IoT product design and certification processes.

"The antenna is one of the most common causes of failure when creating a new IoT product," says Tancred Taylor, IoT Hardware & Devices Research Analyst at ABI Research. "The goal of any antenna in terms of choice and design is high performance for the application it serves, and the network and spectrum it operates on. The reality is much different. There are dozens of factors that impact real-life operating performance such as proximity to metal or the human body, interference from surrounding waves in RF-congested environments, obstruction from vehicular traffic or other objects, or detuning by other electronic components in a device. If the antenna is not designed and integrated properly at the beginning of the process, an OEM is very likely to encounter higher costs, delays, and even product failure at the certification stage."

Increasingly, antenna vendors are required to work more collaboratively with their customers to limit the potential pitfalls of the process. The antenna is less and less seen as a standalone component, but as one that functions as part of a broader system. Offering software and services on top of the antenna component itself presents significant emerging opportunities for traditional component vendors, as RF engineering gains complexity from expanding network standards and accessible radio spectrum.

One antenna vendor taking a different approach to its incumbent competitors is Ignion, a Spanish company responsible for creating the Virtual Antenna, which has shipped over 25 million units through 2020. These wideband antennas work on all frequencies between 698-10,500MHz, and are tuned purely through the matching network. This technology shifts the focus of antenna integration from the antenna component itself to the comparatively simple matching network, which can significantly reduce complexity, antenna selection, and integration time for IoT devices. Ignion's technology addresses the critical concerns of OEMs regarding RF design in IoT products.

"IoT designs are evolving to incorporate more radios, to miniaturize devices, and to reduce power consumption. There are a huge number of OEMs operating in the space, with many getting to large volumes while many others experiment with smaller-scale products. Simplifying the job of RF design in these conditions becomes critical, meaning there are significant opportunities for antenna vendors willing to modify how they interact with customers. This whitepaper highlights one vendor's efforts to look at the market through a different lens," Taylor concludes.

To learn more about IoT antennas and where innovation is happening, download Rethinking IoT Device Development with Virtual Antenna Technology.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。



For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

[email protected]

SOURCE ABI Research

Related Links

http://www.abiresearch.com

