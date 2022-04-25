By 2028, Global Water Testing and Analysis Market Size and Statistical Data Will Surpass USD 6,039.76 Billion at CAGR of 5.9% Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, the global Water Testing and Analysis market was worth around USD 4,281.97 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6,039.76 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the water testing and analysis market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the water testing and analysis market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Water Testing and Analysis Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Water Testing and Analysis Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.9% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Water Testing and Analysis Market was valued approximately USD 4,281.97 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 6,039.76 Billion by 2028.

The United States is expected to be the most prominent market in this region owing to the rising demand for water testing in the nation due to stringent government regulations and the presence of key manufacturing companies in the nation.

is expected to be the most prominent market in this region owing to the rising demand for water testing in the nation due to stringent government regulations and the presence of key manufacturing companies in the nation. Asia Pacific region will see a swift increase in demand owing to rising demand for water from a growing population, rapid industrialization, and strict government laws to ensure water quality before use or disposal.

Water Testing And Analysis Market By Product [TOC Analyzer, PH Meter, Dissolved Oxygen Meter, Conductivity Sensor, Turbidity Meter, Others (Conductivity Meters, Colorimeters, Spectrophotometers, Refractometers, Ion Analyzers, Temperature Sensors, And Radioactivity Analyzers)], By Product Type [Portable, Handheld, Benchtop, Others (Continuous, In-Line, And Multi-Functional Meters)], By Application [Laboratory, Industrial, Environmental, Government, Others (Agricultural, Household And General Applications)], And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028.

Water Testing and Analysis Market: Overview

Water Testing and Analysis are crucial to determine the quality of water that can be used for multiple purposes such as drinking, use in industries, and day-to-day life activities. As the population increases the demand for potable water will also increase and substantially bolster the need for Water Testing and Analysis services on a global scale and this is expected to majorly influence Water Testing and Analysis market potential through the forecast period.

Water testing provides insights on qualities such as alkalinity, acidity, turbidity, water conductivity, and radioactivity which helps in deciding the use of water and avoids waste of water in multiple industries. Water analysis systems are deployed in multiple industries to check the quality of water to decide its appropriate use and application, these systems are highly popular in mining, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, aquaculture, etc.

However, the lack of efficient water infrastructure and high costs of Water Testing and Analysis equipment will act as a restraining factor for the Water Testing and Analysis market over the forecast period.

Industry Dynamics:

Water Testing and Analysis Market: Growth Dynamics

Stringent Water Treatment Regulations to Boost Water Testing and Analysis Services Demand

Wastewater contains multiple harmful elements and toxic chemicals that are harmful to the environment and human health and has a major negative impact on the global population to avoid these complications governments across the world are implementing new regulations to ensure proper treatment of water before disposal or use. This will majorly increase the demand for Water Testing and Analysis solutions and services and hence drive the Water Testing and Analysis market growth through 2028.

Water Testing and Analysis Market: Restraints

High Cost of Equipment and Less Developed Water Infrastructure to Restrain Market Growth

Water Testing and analysis market will see steady growth through 2028 but the high cost of equipment will have a major restraining effect on the global Water Testing and Analysis market potential. This will be a major obstacle for Water Testing and Analysis market growth in economies with low spending potential and hence constrain global Water Testing and Analysis market potential. The lack of developed water infrastructure will also have an adverse impact on the Water Testing and Analysis market growth through 2028.

Water Testing and Analysis Market: Segmentation

The global Water Testing and Analysis market is segregated based on product, product type, application, and region.

By Application, the Water Testing and Analysis market is segmented into laboratory, industrial, environmental, government, and others (agricultural, household and general applications). The rising industrialization on a global scale will propel the demand from industrial segment and is expected to be a major segment in the global Water Testing and Analysis market landscape.

Recent Developments

In 2021 – Irish Water appointed Intertek to create a new water quality model in collaboration with Nicholas O'Dwyer Ltd. This partnership will be tasked to deliver a Strategic Modelling Study of Cork Harbour and help analyse the impact of water activities in Cork Harbour.

List of Key Players of Water Testing and Analysis Market:

Abb Ltd. General Electric Company

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tintometer Gmbh

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Horiba Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation.

Report Scope:

Market size value in 2021 USD 4,281.97 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 6,039.76 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.9% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Abb Ltd. General Electric Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tintometer Gmbh, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Horiba, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Shimadzu Corporation.

Regional Dominance:

The market for Water Testing and Analysis in North America will be holding a dominant stance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a developed water analysis and testing infrastructure and rapid technology adoption to boost water quality in multiple applications through the forecast period. The United States is expected to be the most prominent market in this region owing to the rising demand for water testing in the nation due to stringent government regulations and the presence of key manufacturing companies in the nation.

Asia Pacific region will see a swift increase in demand owing to rising demand for water from a growing population, rapid industrialization, and strict government laws to ensure water quality before use or disposal. The Europe Water Testing and Analysis market is also anticipated to hold a prominent market share in the global Water Testing and Analysis industry over the forecast period.

Global Water Testing and Analysis Market is segmented as follows:

Water Testing and Analysis Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

TOC Analyzer

PH Meter

Dissolved Oxygen Meter

Conductivity Sensor

Turbidity Meter

Others (conductivity meters, colorimeters, spectrophotometers, refractometers, ion analyzers, temperature sensors, and radioactivity analyzers)

Water Testing and Analysis Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Portable

Handheld

Benchtop

Others (continuous, in-line, and multi-functional meters)

Water Testing and Analysis Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Laboratory

Industrial

Environmental

Government

Others (agricultural, household and general applications)

Water Testing and Analysis Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

