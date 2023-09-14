By 2028, Clean Energy Policies Set to Amplify Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Market by Product Type (Fixed or Mounted Desiccant Dehumidifier, Portable Desiccant Dehumidifier), Application (Energy, Food and Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Chemical, Construction), End User & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global desiccant dehumidifier market is on an upward trajectory, with a projected market size of USD 749 million by 2028, up from USD 578 million in 2023. This substantial growth is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% between 2023 and 2028.

Market Overview

The desiccant dehumidifier market is gaining momentum due to several key factors. These include the increasing adoption of desiccant dehumidifiers across various industries, government regulatory policies promoting clean energy solutions, and growing construction activities. However, it's worth noting that the initial high cost of desiccant dehumidifiers remains a limitation to market growth.

Key Highlights:

Increasing adoption of desiccant dehumidifiers across various industries.

Government regulatory policies and incentives promoting clean energy solutions.

High initial cost remains a limitation to market growth.

Food and pharmaceutical application segment witnessing significant growth.

Premium Insights:

Rising Construction Activities and Industrialization to Boost Market Growth. Fixed or Mounted Desiccant Dehumidifiers to Hold Larger Share of Market During Forecast Period. Energy Application Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period. Commercial End-user Segment to Witness Higher Growth During Forecast Period. Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period. China and Fixed or Mounted Desiccant Dehumidifiers Held Largest Shares of Desiccant Dehumidifier Market in 2022. China to Record Highest CAGR in Desiccant Dehumidifier Market During Forecast Period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Desiccant Dehumidifiers in Various Industries.

Increasing Government Regulatory Policies and Incentives for Clean Energy.

Growing Construction Activities.

Restraints:

Complex Installation Process of Desiccant Dehumidifiers.

High Initial Cost of Desiccant Dehumidifiers.

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Desiccant Dehumidifiers in Clean Room Environments.

Challenges:

Limitations in Terms of Applications for Desiccant Dehumidifiers.

Environmental Concerns Related to Desiccant Dehumidifiers.

Case Studies:

Bry-Air Helped Vinit Performance Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Maintain Product Quality by Incorporating Moisture Control Solution. Munters Helped German Supermarket Chain Lidl with Mold and Degradation Building Protection. Munters Provided Dehumidification Solution for Packaging Problems in Toffee Production. Dt Group Helped Thermal Plant Boiler with Preservation of Dry Air. Pharmaceutical Facilities Incorporated Climate Control Solution by Munters.

In Conclusion

The desiccant dehumidifier market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increased adoption, regulatory support, and a growing market presence in Europe. As industries prioritize humidity control for various applications, desiccant dehumidifiers are emerging as a vital solution.

