By 2029, the Autologous Stem Cell & Non-stem Cell Therapies Market is forecasted to attain a value of $22.2 billion. | MarketsandMarkets™.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=837

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autologous Stem Cell & Non-stem Cell Therapies Market"

326 - Tables

49 - Figures

309 - Pages

In 2023, autologous non-stem cell therapies held the largest share of the type segment in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market.

Autologous non-stem cell therapies are a significant sub-segment within the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market. This sub-segment commanded the largest market share in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing approvals for CAR T cell therapies and the rising global incidence of cancer cases, driving demand for effective treatment options like autologous CAR T cell therapies.

Cancer Indications Dominate the Market

In 2023, cancer indications commanded the largest share among indication segments in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market. This dominance is attributed to the growing global burden of cancer cases, propelling demand for cancer therapeutics. Ongoing research and development efforts are contributing to the creation of more effective treatments, particularly for various types of solid tumors.

Hospitals and Clinics Lead in End-User Segment

Hospitals and clinics emerged as the primary end-user segment in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market in 2023. This predominance is driven by the increasing regulatory approvals for autologous non-stem cell therapies for cancer and chronic diseases. With the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, hospitals provide essential infrastructure for apheresis, a critical process in cell collection for autologous cell therapies. Collaboration between biopharmaceutical firms and hospitals streamlines this process, ensuring prompt and efficient treatment delivery to patients.

North America Anticipated to Lead in Growth

North America is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market. This growth is fueled by increased investments in research, the expansion of the healthcare sector, rising cancer prevalence, and the growing adoption of autologous stem cell and non-stem cell-based therapies for cancer and chronic diseases.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=837

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side - 30%

By Designation: C Level Executives- 55%, CXOs, and Director level - 20%, and Others- 25%

By Region: North America -50%, Europe - 20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%

Recent Developments in the Industry

In April 2024 , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US) inked a global capacity reservation and supply agreement with Cellares (US) to manufacture CAR T-cell therapies utilizing Cellares's advanced automated manufacturing platform known as Cell Shuttle.

, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US) inked a global capacity reservation and supply agreement with Cellares (US) to manufacture CAR T-cell therapies utilizing Cellares's advanced automated manufacturing platform known as Cell Shuttle. In October 2023 , Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), partnered with Epicrispr Biotechnologies, Inc. (US) to adopt regulatory technology for the advancement of next-generation cancer cell therapies, specifically focusing on enhancing CAR T cell functionality.

Latest Insights from the Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market Report

The most recent iteration of the report marks a shift in the base year to 2023 and extends the forecast period from 2024 to 2029. Updated volume data for key autologous non-stem cell-based drugs is provided for the years 2022 to 2029, alongside refreshed financials and product portfolios of market players, with graphical representation of financial information from 2021–2023 for each listed company. Market developments of profiled players are covered from January 2021 to April 2024, with an encompassing overview including market dynamics, pipeline analysis of Phase III molecules, technological analysis, case study analysis, and investment and funding activities. The number of profiled companies has increased from 16 to 28, accompanied by an updated company evaluation matrix for both autologous stem cell & non-stem cell-based therapeutic product players and startups/SMEs. Furthermore, region, type, indication, source, and end-user footprints for key players are included, along with competitive benchmarking for startups/SMEs in the competitive landscape chapter. Newly integrated features into the competitive landscape chapter include brand/product comparative analysis, vendor valuation, and financial metrics.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Stem Cell Therapy Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Biologics Safety Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Regenerative Medicine Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Cell Expansion Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Autologous Stem Cell & Non-stem Cell Therapies Companies and Autologous Stem Cell & Non-stem Cell Therapies Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets