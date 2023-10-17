By 2032, Global Gout Therapeutics Market Size Projected to Reach USD 6.04 Billion, at 8.1% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

"According to research report, the global gout therapeutics market size/share was valued at USD 2.78 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 6.04 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period."

What is Gout Therapeutics? How Big is Gout Therapeutics Market Size?

Overview

Gout is a type of complex arthritis that can affect anyone. It's characterized by intense swelling, pain, and stiffness in the joints. Gout usually appears as flares and starts in the big toe or the lower limb. It occurs in people who have high levels of uric acid, also known as serum urate, build up in their blood. The high levels of uric acid leads to the formation of sharp crystals in and around joints, resulting in inflammation and arthritis. Gout can affect several areas of the body, including joints, sheats, tendons, bursae, and kidneys.

Gout is a condition that can move through multiple stages. They are hyperuricemia, gout flares, interval gout, and tophi. Hyperuricemia is the first stage of the gout disease, with tophi being the last one. Factors like aging populations and lifestyle changes have led to increased prevalence of gout, thereby driving the need for advanced treatment options such as gout therapeutics. This, in turn, is impacting the gout therapeutics market size favorably.

Market's Key Understanding from the Report

The rising prevalence of gout worldwide and increasing awareness among healthcare practitioners and patients about the importance of early diagnosis and management of gout are the primary factors propelling the market demand.

The gout therapeutics market segmentation is primarily based on drug class, disease, condition, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2022.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends

Gout is a common form of arthritis whose prevalence has been on the rise, especially in developed economies. Factors like sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, and aging populations contribute to the rising incidences of gout disease. Besides, an increase in the number of individuals with comorbidities such as obesity and hypertension also has a favorable impact on the gout therapeutics market growth. Furthermore, rising awareness among medical professionals and patients about the importance of early gut diagnosis and management has increased diagnostic rates and led to higher demand for gout therapeutics.

There have been continuous R&D initiatives focused on developing more effective gout therapeutics, including the introduction of novel drugs targeting specific pathways. New therapies like pegloticase and lesinurad provide alternative treatment options for individuals who don't respond well to traditional treatment methods. In addition, higher alcohol consumption is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Consuming alcohol, especially beer and spirits, can increase uric acid levels in the blood, elevating the risk of gout development.

Gout Therapeutics Market Outlook

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 3.0 Billion Market value in 2032 USD 6.04 Billion Growth rate 8.1% from 2023 – 2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019 – 2021 Forecast period 2023 – 2032

Significant Segmental Breakdown

NSAIDs Segment Accounted for the Largest Share

The Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) segment accounted for a significant space of the gout therapeutics market share. This can primarily be attributed to the widespread availability of NSAIDs, their comparatively lost cost in relation to other drug classes, and their high effectiveness in pain relief during extreme gout attacks. NSAIDs are usually used as the first-line treatment to reduce inflammation and associated pain in non-rheumatic and rheumatic conditions. The rising number of gout patients, the cost-effectiveness of NSAID medications, and their application in combination therapies are anticipated to drive the sector's growth.

Chronic Segment is Projected to Hold the Largest Revenue Share

The chronic segment is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share of the market over the forecast period. The chronic segment includes urate-lowering drugs like uricosuric pharmaceuticals and xanthine oxidase agents. The segment's growth in the gout therapeutics market is explained by the advent of various urate-lowering medications and the introduction of new treatment options in the market. These medicines help reduce uric acid levels and prevent recurrent gout attacks, playing an important role in long-term gout management.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America dominated the global gout therapeutics market and is anticipated to continue leading over the forecast period. The region has a high prevalence of gout disease, with over 8.3 million people affected by the condition in the US alone. With an aging population and a rising number of passive smokers, the market for gout therapeutics in North America is projected to rise. Other factors driving the region's growth are increasing healthcare spending, rising demand for advanced treatments and services, and growing government support.

Asia Pacific: Increased investments by gout therapeutics market key players, rising awareness about gout, and the expected introduction of new drugs are the primary factors driving the region's growth. Besides, APAC has a growing patient pool, and several market leaders are making active investments in the region. Furthermore, increasing stress levels and rising alcohol consumption are projected to contribute to Asia Pacific's growth in gout incidence.

Current Improvements

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Stride Pharma's Colchicine tablets, 0.6 mg, in March 2022 . These tablets have been developed for the treatment and prevention of gut disease.

. These tablets have been developed for the treatment and prevention of gut disease. In August 2022 , biotechnology company Synlogic Inc. announced its collaboration with American biotech firm Ginkgo Bioworks. The new collaboration aims at developing a novel drug candidate for gout treatment. Synlogic Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech firm that uses its novel synthetic biology approach to develop medications targeting metabolic and immunological disorders.

SOURCE Polaris Market Research