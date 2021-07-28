by CHLOE. Announces Name Change to Beatnic

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, the restaurant group by CHLOE. will roll out a full rebrand at all of its locations – repositioning itself as Beatnic. The new name takes inspiration from the original Greenwich Village location and reflects its creative, inclusive, and vibrant cultural values. Emerging from a year of significant challenges including lawsuits, Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and the pandemic which ravaged its home market of New York, Beatnic has survived and rebuilt focusing on its team, guests, and menu heroes with a new name to better reflect the brand's promise.

Catey Mark Meyers, recently promoted to President of Beatnic, says "The rebrand is more than an overhaul of our visual identity but also an homage to our history as trailblazers in the plant-based category. While our product values have not changed, we are doubling down on our mission to delight both vegans and non-vegans alike with a robust culinary innovation pipeline that has broad appeal." She adds, "From our management to our store teams to our investors, we've assembled the most agile team in the company's history, and we are all fiercely committed to delivering a bold product. We have the benefit of rebuilding from the insights of this past year of pain points as we tighten up our business model and enhance all elements of the experience."