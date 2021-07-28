by CHLOE. Announces Name Change to Beatnic
Rebranding Initiative Celebrating 100% Vegan, 100% Delicious Ethos Unveiled July 28 Ushering in New Chapter
Jul 28, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, the restaurant group by CHLOE. will roll out a full rebrand at all of its locations – repositioning itself as Beatnic. The new name takes inspiration from the original Greenwich Village location and reflects its creative, inclusive, and vibrant cultural values. Emerging from a year of significant challenges including lawsuits, Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and the pandemic which ravaged its home market of New York, Beatnic has survived and rebuilt focusing on its team, guests, and menu heroes with a new name to better reflect the brand's promise.
Catey Mark Meyers, recently promoted to President of Beatnic, says "The rebrand is more than an overhaul of our visual identity but also an homage to our history as trailblazers in the plant-based category. While our product values have not changed, we are doubling down on our mission to delight both vegans and non-vegans alike with a robust culinary innovation pipeline that has broad appeal." She adds, "From our management to our store teams to our investors, we've assembled the most agile team in the company's history, and we are all fiercely committed to delivering a bold product. We have the benefit of rebuilding from the insights of this past year of pain points as we tighten up our business model and enhance all elements of the experience."
Greg Golkin, Managing Partner of Kitchen Fund, Beatnic's co-lead investor along with Sisban Foods, says "There has been a magic to this concept since the first day on Bleecker Street. While the Guac Burger and Quinoa Taco Salad have cult-like followings, the brand's audaciousness and eccentricity are what set it apart. The new name will celebrate that progressive spirit while reaffirming a commitment to an accessible vegan experience."
New elements of Beatnic include a reimagined company logo mark and packaging, as well as a fresh and current look and feel of the web and mobile experiences. Designed by Pearlfisher, an award-winning strategic creative and brand design agency, the new logo is inspired by the beatnik community in the Village and crafted to be a modern interpretation of the visual art originating from this movement. Bold and charismatic, the letters have a slight flair for a retro sophisticated aesthetic that reflects the charisma of the Village. The transition to new packaging, in-store signage and digital platforms will begin in July and be completed by September 2021.
About Beatnic
Beatnic is a purpose-fueled company committed to providing 100% vegan, 100% delicious food that debuted in New York City in 2015. Beatnic offers a creative plant-based menu of house-made burgers, sandwiches, salads, and baked sweets. A destination for vegans and omnivores alike, Beatnic continues to innovate in the category while staying true to the brand's creative, inclusive, and vibrant core values. Beatnic's headquarters are in New York City with its flagship location in Greenwich Village, which will re-open in September 2021; there are ten restaurants located in NY, Providence, and Boston.
Media Contact:
Vanessa Vega at Baltz & Company: [email protected]
SOURCE Beatnic
Share this article