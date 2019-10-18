by CHLOE. Opens Inaugural Canadian Location, Expanding the Plant-Based Brand to The Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- by CHLOE., the U.S. plant-based, fast casual restaurant, debuts in Canada with its first location now open at Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin Street).

After successful restaurant openings in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Providence, and London, by CHLOE. introduces its popular eatery to Canadians as the demand for nutritious and sustainable options made from whole ingredients are on the rise. This marks by CHLOE.'s 18th location since opening in New York's West Village in July 2015.

by CHLOE.'s Founder + Creative Director, Samantha Wasser, who was recently named one of the "100 Coolest People in Food and Drink" by Business Insider, says, "We couldn't be more excited to expand our brand into Canada. Toronto's vibrant and diverse community paired with their innovative food scene makes for the perfect destination for our first location in Canada. by CHLOE. was created to make plant-based food more approachable, accessible, and FUN and we're looking forward to getting to know our local customers!"

by CHLOE.'s CEO, Patrik Hellstrand adds, "We're very excited to bring by CHLOE. to Canada. As the third largest city in North America, Toronto was a natural next destination for us – the entertainment, dining, and social scene has evolved immensely over the last decade, and the city is now seen as a trailblazer in the food industry. With the already well-established plant-based movement in the city, we are aiming to complement it and become a key part of every Torontonian's lifestyle."

As the first Canadian location, by CHLOE. introduces an exclusive "Toronto by CHLOE." menu that takes inspiration from classic Canadian dishes and local ingredients. The "Toronto by CHLOE." menu includes a Maple Bacon Cheezeburger, Poutine and Split Pea Soup alongside by CHLOE.'s best sellers like The Guac Burger, Quinoa Taco Salad and Pesto Meatball Sub.

by CHLOE. Yorkdale is designed as a nod to the brand's first flagship in NYC's iconic West Village, on the corner of Bleecker and MacDougal Street. The interior design showcases by CHLOE.'s unique style such as colorful striped banquettes and tiled tabletops along with Toronto-inspired neon and signage, swing chairs and eclectic bathroom wallpapers.

by CHLOE. Yorkdale is a welcomed addition to the Greater Toronto Area as the American brand expands to Canada. The U.S. import is also set to open its second Canadian location in downtown Toronto in fall 2020.

About by CHLOE.

by CHLOE. is a fast-casual brand that opened its flagship location in the heart of the West Village in New York City in July 2015. The plant-based restaurant aims to offer delicious, wholesome, vegan foods that fuel and energize without compromising flavor, taste or satisfaction. Since opening in 2015, by CHLOE. has grown to 18 locations around the world including New York, NY; Boston, MA; Silverlake, CA; Providence, RI; and London, UK. In September 2016, by CHLOE. opened Sweets by CHLOE., a plant-based bakery next door to the brand's flagship location in NYC'S West Village. by CHLOE. is excited for continued domestic and international expansion.

