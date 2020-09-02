By Focusing on Employees, Ecotone Is Tapped as a "Top 100 Private Company"

FOREST HILL, Md., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A company is only as good as its people, and when employees buy into the company mission set by the leadership, the possibilities are endless. Ecotone, an ecological restoration firm, has a well thought-out and strategic vision for its role in local communities, and the company culture is rooted in creating a workplace of strong, impassioned, and supported individuals with a desire to solve the world's environmental issues. This laser focus on its employees' wellness and success is one of the main reasons why Ecotone has been named as one of the Largest 100 Privately Held Companies in Greater Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal. Ecotone was listed on the BBJ's fastest-growing companies list in 2018 and 2019.

"We have built a team that is passionate about ecological restoration, and our associates are willing to jump in to assist their colleagues in order to get the job done right," said Ecotone's owner, Scott McGill. "When hiring, we look for associates who are curious, have integrity and a strong work ethic, and believe in our company core values. Collaboration, a thirst for knowledge and understanding, and going the extra mile for one another and our clients are a few of Ecotone's core values that have driven our growth over the last several years." Ecotone, a certified B Corporation, offers flexible work schedules, paid paternity and maternity leave, industry-leading paid time off, profit sharing, and a dog-friendly work environment. "Ecotone has shown that profits and growth don't need to come at the expense of employee wellness and happiness," stated McGill. "We believe life balance is critical to ensuring our staff is engaged, productive, and passionate about solving the environmental problems we face as a community."

Ecotone's vision is to create a world in which the natural environment and humankind thrive. The bedrock of the company's values is its philosophy to "Think Like a Mountain." "What that means is to have a complete appreciation for the profound interconnectedness of the elements in our ecosystems. It is an ecological exercise using the intricate web of the natural environment rather than thinking as an isolated individual project," said McGill.

Founded in 1998, Ecotone is a Harford County, MD-based ecological restoration company that designs and builds sustainable ecosystems to reduce erosion of stream banks, manage stormwater, conserve and restore wetlands, and restore forests. The company provides full-delivery ecosystem restoration, mitigation, design, construction, and consulting solutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Ecotone officially became a B Corporation in 2018, a certification for businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. To learn more, please visit www.ecotoneinc.com.

