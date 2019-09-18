By Improving Operating Room Efficiency, Groundbreaking Technology Achieves $1M Savings

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual OR Manager Conference in New Orleans this week, Randy Saad, director of Perioperative Services at Adventist Health White Memorial (AHWM), will highlight how Tagnos, a developer of clinical logistics automation software, helped the medical center save nearly $1 million by reducing treatment times and dramatically increased patient satisfaction scores.

Saad will facilitate a breakout session, "There's No 'I' in Team: Bringing Departments Together to Improve Turnover Time and Throughput," at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19. The session will detail Saad's and his team's groundbreaking work with Tagnos and how it offered real-time, enterprise-wide visibility and communication that drastically accelerated surgical and support team response time and decreased OR turnover time.

"Having surgical teams, patients and equipment spread throughout the enterprise can disrupt OR schedules and really add to a hospital's costs and reduce patient satisfaction," Saad said. "That is why I think our story of how we gained visibility into our processes and significantly improved our communication and efficiency with Tagnos would be helpful and inspiring for OR Manager Conference attendees."

Saad and his team at AHWM were able to accomplish their results by leveraging Tagnos' artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solution that provides a holistic view of patients, staff and equipment movements, as well as analytic tools to identify opportunities for performance improvement. Tagnos incorporates radio frequency identification (RFID) tags on patient wristbands to track their precise location and amount of time spent in every phase of the journey, from registration to OR departure.

Capturing these accurate time signatures at every phase is crucial to improving productivity and efficiency of the ORs, but also because billing is based on OR time. Before Tagnos, nurses needed to log in to the EHR or use a landline to notify staff that a patient's procedure was completed or to receive a message that a patient in pre-op was prepared for surgery. These messages are now automatic at every transition stage, thanks to the RFID tags, and nurses can access information through an app on mobile computers.

The RFID tags also enable the hospital to track equipment needed for each surgery, which is a recurrent cause of delays. The software then aggregates and analyzes data from the tags, as well as information from a variety of hospital systems, to provide real-time alerts to the surgical and support teams so the OR does not sit empty and providers are not waiting to deliver care.

In addition to saving nearly $1 million per year, the following are just a few of the results Tagnos' OR Patient Flow solution has helped deliver to Saad and his team at AHWM:

Reduced OR room turnaround time from 28 to 25 minutes

Reduced treatment times from 2.5 to 2 hours

Decreased clean-up and prep-team time by 61%

Improved anesthesia tech response time by 20%

Reduced staffing expenses by $498,000

Increased patient satisfaction scores from very low to a 90% "would recommend" factor by patients.

"Not only are we proud that we're able to share in these results with Randy and his team, but we're also honored that he is able to present these at the annual OR Manager Conference to his colleagues and friends," said Neeraj Bhavani, Tagnos' CEO and founder. "At Tagnos, we focus on orchestrating the operating room with unified workflows, mobile communication and predictive analytics to manage room turnover, patient progress and real-time asset location. Randy and his team have demonstrated that it works, and we couldn't be more pleased."

The OR Manager Conference brings together more than 1,400 managers and directors involved in leading the surgical suite for three days of education and networking opportunities. This is the 32nd year the conference has been held.

About TAGNOS

Tagnos is the clinical logistics automation solution healthcare teams use to orchestrate the functional aspects of care delivery. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to support OR and ED patient flow as well as asset and supply management. Tagnos is the only company with an AI application that uses machine learning combined with real-time data capturing capabilities to provide a system that continually updates and adjusts its operational intelligence to provide sustained improvement. The Tagnos system is configurable with custom notification and escalation workflows and flexible communication options including iOS or Android app, SMS or integration with existing mobile platforms. By transforming raw data into actionable intelligence, Tagnos helps hospitals and health systems Orchestrate Excellence. For more information visit www.tagnos.com

