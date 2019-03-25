By Light Acquires Phacil, Significantly Expanding Core IT Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC ("By Light" or "the Company") today announced the acquisition of Phacil, Inc., a diversified software, cybersecurity, systems engineering and managed services provider to the US Government. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Phacil has been a trusted partner to its U.S. Government client base for nearly two decades. It delivers mission-critical IT services, including the modernization and assessment of IT systems, networks, and data centers; the implementation of cloud and other managed services to support web applications, infrastructure, and project management; cybersecurity threat identification, vulnerability testing and systems monitoring; and the development and implementation of cloud and other software solutions to assist with data migration, server hosting, web portals, and service desk support for the Department of Defense and civilian agencies.

Bob Donahue Jr., CEO and Founder of By Light, said, "We are thrilled to acquire Phacil, which has a proven track record of excellent service and growth. Its diversified IT capabilities across a wide customer base make it an excellent fit with our company, and will allow us to expand our offering to better serve our customers."

By Light's acquisition of Phacil is the Company's second since it was acquired by Sagewind Capital, a private equity firm with extensive experience backing strong management teams in the government/defense business, in 2017. In 2018, By Light acquired Axom Technologies.

Founded in 2002, By Light (www.bylight.com) is a leading provider of IT, cloud, cyber and infrastructure solutions to the US Federal Government. The Company provides services primarily to the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Defense Information Systems Agency, and the Intelligence Community.

Phacil is a leading provider of mission-focused, results-driven technology solutions to the federal government. We continually demonstrate commitment to our customers, excellence in performance, and service to the nation. Customers trust Phacil to solve their most complex challenges by delivering uniquely-tailored technology solutions that maximize value and mission success. Phacil's core competencies include Software Services; Systems Engineering/ Integration & Operations; Cybersecurity; Cloud & Managed Services and Artificial Intelligence Solutions. Learn more at www.phacil.com.

Sagewind Capital LLC (www.sagewindcapital.com) is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm. The principals of Sagewind have a proven track record of providing capital and financial resources to help promising small and middle market companies achieve success faster while generating long-term equity value. Through its investments, Sagewind Capital is building a portfolio of companies in key sectors that have the potential for organic growth and can serve as platforms for substantial value creation through a buy-and-build strategy of strategic acquisitions.

