By Light Awarded Alliant 3 GWAC

By Light continues its decades of Federal support with new five-year base period with a five-year option unlimited GWAC award

MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) was awarded a five-year base period with a five-year option prime contract to deliver information technology services-based solutions on the General Services Administration's (GSA) Alliant 3 Unrestricted Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

The Alliant 3 contract offers a streamlined, standardized acquisition pathway to a broad range of advanced IT services, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data management, software development, systems engineering, and emerging technologies. Building on the remarkable success of Alliant 2, Alliant 3 is an unrestricted GWAC with no maximum dollar ceiling, making it the government's strongest vehicle for purchasing critical technology services at scale.

"Being selected for Alliant 3 is a testament to By Light's long-standing commitment and trusted ability to deliver innovative, reliable, and secure technology solutions that enable the federal government to achieve mission success," said By Light founder and CEO Bob Donahue. "This contract award strengthens our ability to support our customers with the advanced technologies and engineering expertise on which they depend."

By Light Chief Revenue Officer Mike Hatcher added, "We are extremely proud of our enduring partnership with the General Services Administration and look forward to delivering exceptional results to clients over the next decade."

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions delivering cyber and warfighter training platforms for Defense and National Security missions. The company's two divisions, Cyber and Modeling, Simulation & Training, provide advanced cyber mission environments, synthetic training systems, and AI-enabled live training to prepare forces for modern conflict. By Light combines mission expertise with cutting-edge commercial technologies to enable defense organizations to predict, prepare, and prevail with greater speed, realism, and operational advantage. For the latest information on By Light's portfolio of products, solutions, and commercial capabilities, visit https://bylight.com/.

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SOURCE By Light Professional IT Services