By Light Professional IT Services Acquires Raydon Corporation

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By Light Professional IT Services ("By Light"), a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital LLC ("Sagewind"), has acquired Raydon Corporation ("Raydon" or the "Company"), a leading provider of virtual, adaptable integrated military training technology primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD"). Financial terms of the transaction were not announced.

Headquartered in Port Orange, Florida, Raydon provides full lifecycle solutions, including engineering, custom manufacturing, and supply chain management solutions in support of the DOD's virtual training and simulation programs. The company's training solutions are designed to rapidly advance warfighter proficiency with extremely high transfer of skills from simulation to live-engagement.

"The acquisition of Raydon strategically expands By Light's existing capabilities within modeling & simulation and virtual training," said Bob Donahue, Founder and CEO of By Light. "Raydon will enable By Light to provide end-to-end solutions in support of the Army's virtual training, ultimately advancing warfighter proficiency with an extremely high transfer of skills from simulation to live engagement."

Truist Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Raydon.

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in Mclean, VA is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 certified systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, cyber, and modeling & simulation capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in defense and government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate the best commercial practices to government, commercial, and international customers. For more information, please visit www.bylight.com.

About Raydon

Raydon provides highly adaptable training technology solutions to the U.S. military through hardware, software, IT, systems, and virtual content. The Company designs and develops highly configurable operator stations and simulated vehicles and weapons enabling effective virtual training for warfighters. Raydon was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Port Orange, FL. For more information please visit www.raydon.com.

About Sagewind

Sagewind is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm. Sagewind seeks to partner with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Since inception, Sagewind has made eight investments across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.

