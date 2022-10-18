By Overwhelming Demand MANILOW: LAS VEGAS - The Hits Come Home! Extended Through 2023

Music Icon Will Celebrate Breaking Elvis Presley's Las Vegas Concert Record!

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resort & Casino announced today that GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning Singer-Songwriter, Arranger, Producer and Musician, Barry Manilow has extended his residency, MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! through 2023. The new year will mark Manilow's 14th year at the legendary Las Vegas Hotel Resort and will set a new record for the number of concert performances in Las Vegas.

"I am honored and humbled to be performing on the same stage that the King once graced," said Manilow. "Setting a new record for concerts at The Westgate Las Vegas International Theatre is a true privilege. The Westgate has been my home away from home for 13 years and I look forward to another amazing year celebrating these personal milestones with my fans in the iconic International Theater."

2023 also marks Manilow's 50th Anniversary as a recording artist. Five decades of mega hits and legendary performances make this the must see show in Las Vegas. The extension dates go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10am PDT.

In 2022 Manilow was awarded the Key to the City & Barry Manilow Day Proclamation by the mayor of Las Vegas. In 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 he was proclaimed Best of Las Vegas "Best Resident Performer" and in 2018 awarded Best of Las Vegas New Show by the Las Vegas Review Journal. In 2020 he was among the first inductees in the Las Vegas Hall of Fame

"It's an honor to extend our relationship with Barry further as we celebrate his career milestones at Westgate Las Vegas," said David Siegel, Founder, President & CEO of Westgate Resorts. "Barry is a timeless entertainer and a once-in-a-generation talent. We couldn't be happier to continue to have him call Westgate Las Vegas his home."

MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! made its debut in May 2018 to rave reviews and sold-out audiences. This spectacular show is unlike anything Manilow has ever done with massive video walls, elaborate sets, and special effects - a non-stop evening of Manilow's impressive catalog of Top 40 Hits. The show has received rave reviews from the media and Manilow fans all over the world.

From "Copacabana" and "Mandy" to "Can't Smile Without You"," now is the time to witness this GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® award-winning artist in an iconic performance at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Pre-sales begin Wednesday, October 19th at 10am PT at www.ticketmaster.com.

2023 SHOW DATES:

February 16th – 18th

February 23rd – 25th

March 23rd – 25

March 30th – Apr 1st

April 13th – 15th

April 20th – 22nd

May 18th – 20th

May 25th – 27th

June 8th – 10th

June 15th – 17th

July 13th – 15th

July 20 nd – 22nd

September 14th –16th

October 12th –14th

October 19th–21st

November 9th – 11th

November 16th–18th

November 30th –December 2nd

December 7th – December 9th

MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! tickets range in price from $54.75 to $354.99 plus tax and applicable fees. Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10am P.D.T. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com , the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino WOW Rewards Center at (702) 252-6000 ext. 5050, online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com.

ABOUT BARRY MANILOW

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

