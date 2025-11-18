By Popular Demand CS Analytical Hosting Q&A Webinar on USP 661.1 and USP 661.2

In follow-up to the sold out webinar we hosted on October 29th, this one hour live question and answer session will address the volume and variety of questions we received not only during the event, but also in follow up from a large number of clients. This open format event offers an opportunity to receive feedback from the CSA Team on anything related to the changes to the USP 661.1 / 661.2 chapters and how they will effect your current and future plastic based package systems

CLIFTON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a follow up to our sold out Webinar in October on USP 661.1 and USP 661.2 testing, CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's leading cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to the regulated container and package testing needs of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries is pleased to announce that it will be hosting an additional Question and Answer Session webinar on current requirements for USP 661.1 and USP 661.2 testing which will become effective on December 1, 2025. The Q&A webinar will take place Wednesday December 10, 2025 at 11:00am through 12:00 am EST and will be hosted by Ronak Patel, Chemistry Services Laboratory Manager with support from Brandon Zurawlow, Chief Operations Officer for CS Analytical. The webinar is free of charge and attendees may register here >> Register Now

"In follow-up to the sold-out webinar we hosted on October 29th, this one hour live question and answer session will address the volume and variety of questions we received not only during the event, but also in follow up from a large number of clients," noted Ronak Patel. "This open format event offers an opportunity to receive feedback from the CSA Team on anything related to the changes to the USP 661.1 / 661.2 chapters and how they will affect your current and future plastic-based package systems."

As a reminder, the changes to these chapters go into effect December 1, 2025. USP 661.1 is designed to characterize the materials of construction for a packaging system while the USP 661.2 chapter is specific to the actual plastic components used in the packaging system. During this open format Q&A Session, the following key topics will be covered:

How USP 661.1 and 661.2 apply to packaging and container systems, including their plastic materials of construction

Current challenges and practical approaches to overcome them

Applicable tests and sample requirements for both material and system-level evaluations

Responsibility for data generation - understanding who is responsible for obtaining and maintaining compliance data

Any specific questions you may have related to your packaging system or plastic materials - whether it involves a common configuration, a novel system, or new materials of construction

About CS Analytical Laboratory

The only FDA regulated, cGMP laboratory dedicated exclusively to the complex world of drug and medical device container and package qualification testing, the CS Analytical Team includes the world's leading experts on all relevant USP and EP requirements and the thought leaders and pioneers on CCI (container closure integrity – CCI) testing. Offering a full suite of laboratory services to include all USP, EP and JP procedures specific to glass, plastic and elastomers as well as complete USP 1207 services that span basic feasibility studies, component qualification programs and advanced method development and validation for helium leak testing, vacuum decay, high voltage and headspace analysis leak testing. CS Analytical is the one source that can ensure your medical product container and package system meets the strict and complex regulatory requirements.

For additional information, please email us at [email protected]

SOURCE CS Analytical