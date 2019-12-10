By Prioritizing Customer Experience, Leading Travel Insurance Comparison Site TravelInsurance.com Earns 50,000th 5-Star Review on Shopper Approved

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelInsurance.com today announced they have surpassed 50,000 5-star reviews through the Shopper Approved platform, one of the fastest-growing customer review companies in the United States. Verified customers on TravelInsurance.com have rated the travel insurance comparison site a 4.8 out of 5.0, with 97% noting they would recommend it to others.

"TravelInsurance.com puts the customer experience above all else, and it's incredible to see these efforts pay off," said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. "Our mission from the start has been to simplify the travel insurance shopping experience and provide the highest quality service to our loyal customers. Our current star rating is a nice reminder that we're achieving that goal."

The reviews for TravelInsurance.com come directly from active paying customers with recent verified purchases. This process gives every customer an equal opportunity to leave a review based on their own personal experience. Since only active paying customers can leave a review, new visitors can trust the results and have confidence in the authenticity of the review.

While today's online consumer uses comparison shopping sites for almost every e-commerce purchase, shoppers using online travel sites aren't given the same opportunity when it comes to travel insurance. The largest online travel sites and airline sites typically only give consumers a "take-it-or-leave-it" "yes" or "no" checkbox from a single travel insurance provider. While it may seem like a simplification of the process, it can limit a consumer's options.

Travel insurance comparison sites, like TravelInsurance.com, offer consumers a way to search, compare and purchase from among the most recognizable insurance provider names in the industry and afford a consumer a better chance of finding the right travel insurance plan at the right price. Consumers can buy directly and securely through the website and receive a policy via email within minutes.

Today's announcement furthers the argument that when travelers can shop around, their experience is positive in ensuring not only the process is smooth, but also that they get the best plan for their specific needs.

