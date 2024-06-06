BY THE NUMBERS: 'THE CHOSEN' REACHES #1 IN APPLE TV APP STORE AS SEASON 4 DEBUTS

DALLAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chosen app climbed to the #1 overall app in the Apple TV App Store and to the #2 free app in the mobile iOS App Store, as Season 4 Episode 1 was released on Sunday evening exclusively in the app via livestream and VOD.

Season 4 premiered globally across all platforms on Sunday evening with 3.5 million streams representing an estimated 4.2 million viewers across households in the US over the first three days. For context, in 2023, the HBO production "The Last of Us" was the most watched TV show season premiere on streaming services in the U.S., with 2.9 million viewers in the first four days and 5.2 million viewers in the first 15 days.

"The numbers are great, but what speaks to us far more are the comments and emotional response from the viewers. The crying emojis in the chat and the expressions of how much the ending impacted them were overwhelming," said Dallas Jenkins, creator, producer, director, and writer of the international hit series The Chosen and director of the upcoming Lionsgate film The Best Christmas Pageant Ever to be released in theatres nationwide in November.

Episode two of Season 4 will be available for streaming Thursday night June 6 at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

During the first 72 hours after the release of Episode 1, the YouTube and app stream alone yielded more than 2.5 million total viewers.

The Chosen also netted nearly 100 percent streaming audience growth year-over-year. The livestream of the episode reached 111,500 live concurrent viewers at its peak on Sunday evening, June 2. In just 16 hours, 583,000 additional viewers watched the episode on YouTube with 4.4 million total impressions – nearly 100 percent streaming audience growth from the first 24 hours following the release of Season 3, Episode 1 in 2022.

Each episode of Season 4 will launch with global livestreams on social media and The Chosen app. Following each livestream, Season 4 episodes will be available exclusively in The Chosen app before coming to other viewing platforms soon – including The CW Network.

Following Thursday night's release of Episode two of Season 4, ensuing episodes will be released on Sundays at 7 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET over the course of four weeks.

The season was first released in theaters in 31 territories around the globe, the series' most successful theatrical run ever.

Viewers can watch the series for free in The Chosen app, available for download on streaming players or devices including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android.

For more information on Season 4 streaming in The Chosen app, click here .

About The Chosen

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie), seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season show shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.

With over 200 million viewers, The Chosen is one of the most-watched shows in the world. The series is consistently a top performer across streaming platforms Amazon Prime, Peacock, and Netflix plus a top-rated broadcast weekly on The CW. What started as a crowd-funded project has now garnered over 770 million episode views and more than 13 million social media followers.

The Chosen is an independent production written, directed, and produced by Dallas Jenkins and distributed globally by Lionsgate.

SOURCE The Chosen, Inc.