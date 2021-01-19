byACRE, Medline Announce North American Launch of World's Lightest Rollator

"As people age, they often find themselves needing a mobility aid to assist with daily activities of living. It is a vulnerable moment as it can be hard to accept the dependence of an aid like a cane, walker or rollator," says Anders Berggreen, founder and owner of byACRE. "Our goal is to create high quality mobility products that reflects an individual's personal style and denotes independence in their everyday mobility. Joining forces with Medline will allow us tap into their infrastructure and strong industry relationships to reach a broad audience of users."

Weighing in at just 10.6 pounds, the Carbon Ultralight is engineered to reflect the functional needs of each user. The product, available in three colors (black, red and white) and three sizes (compact, regular and wide track) blends style with optimal walking and seated comfort. The acclaimed design was inspired by the automotive industry, and the minimalistic style of Scandinavian design. It folds flat with a single pull, and the light weight makes it easy to lift into the trunk of the car and take it for a spin at the park.

"With the aging population, we've had increasing demand for products that account for their young-at-heart mentality," says Brian Foley, president of Medline's Equipment & Furnishings division. "What we love about the Carbon Ultralight Rollator is that its sleek, contemporary design doesn't compromise the quality of the product. This is a game-changer for how we think of mobility aids and the people who use them."

In addition to design and comfort, the byACRE team behind the Carbon Ultralight rollator has accounted for ease-of-use. Each rollator shipped to the customer comes with an organizer bag and is packaged to use immediately. The consumer can simply unbox, unfold, click and go. There are several accessories that are sold separately, including cane holders, storage bags and backrests, allowing users to customize the products to fit their needs.

The Carbon Ultralight is now available to consumers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico through Medline's broad-reaching network of retail partners. For more information, visit www.medline.com/go/byacre.

About byACRE

byACRE is a leading international designer and producer of stylish mobility products. Founded in Copenhagen, the heart of Scandinavian's design hub, the byACRE team combined expertise in engineering, design and visual arts for social good, setting out to create the sleekest, top performing rollators in the market. Since 2017, our mindful designs have won some of the world's most prestigious awards in design and innovation, including the 2019 RedDot Design Award, the 2017 IF Design Award and the Danish Design Award. "by ACRE" is our quality seal. It's rooted in the words 'Active' and 'Re-Habitare' – the Latin word for Back to Life. For more information, visit byacre.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

