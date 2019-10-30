byACRE, Trailblazer of Mindful Design, Poised to Transform Global Mobility Aid Category with North American Launch of World's Lightest Rollator

"We founded byACRE to challenge and to transform the mobility aid category, with a model engineered for a person, not a patient," said Anders Berggreen, co-founder and owner of byACRE. "Mobility is one of the core values in modern life. It's also a top challenge facing older adults; and adults with disabilities that have impacted their mobility and lifestyle. The current market for assistive walking devices like rollators and walkers has failed to adequately support this community, with ageist messages and outdated models that denote feelings of dependence and fragility – an inaccurate representation of today's thriving older adult community."

"The Carbon Ultralight is about empowering independence and everyday mobility, be it at work, with family and friends and as you travel. We believe a mobility aid, something so essential to our daily lives, should be a point of pride and personal style. We are thrilled to introduce the Carbon Ultralight to the U.S. and Canada; and we welcome those who believe in our mission to be part of our North American arrival," Berggreen said.

ByACRE's Carbon Ultralight debuted in the European market in 2017, to global acclaim, earning some of the world's most prestigious awards in design and innovation, including the 2019 RedDot Design Award. The company was founded in Copenhagen, the heart of Scandinavian's design hub, with a mission to break down the stigma related to reduced mobility and to help those it serves maintain an active lifestyle without compromise.

byACRE is first launching the Carbon Ultralight in North America to supporters of the company's Indiegogo campaign, which offers the world's lightest rollator and corresponding stylish accessories, at a specially reduced rate.

Weighing in at just 10.5 pounds, the Carbon Ultralight is engineered to reflect the personal style and functional needs of each user. The product is available in three colors (Carbon Black, Strawberry Red and Oyster White); and in two sizes (regular and wide track) for optimal walking and seated comfort. The acclaimed design was inspired by the automotive industry, and the minimalistic style of Scandinavian design.

"We believe the smallest details make the biggest difference; it's about more than simply looking good," said Berggreen. "Mindful features specific to Carbon Ultralight include hidden brake cables, ergonomic handles that face in the opposite direction of traditional rollators and supports a more upright posture, easy height adjustment by the press of a button, a shock absorbing frame and lightweight, yet durable soft wheels."

byACRE's Carbon Ultralight is expected to ship to Indiegogo contributors in January 2020. Early contributors can reserve their device at discounts ranging from 25% - 30% off. Each Carbon Ultralight shipped to the U.S. and Canada is packaged for on the go ease. Users simply unbox, unfold, click and go. For more information, visit www.byacre.com/en-us/

About byACRE:

byACRE is a leading international designer and producer of stylish mobility products. We believe that rollators should be more functional, easier to use; and even stylish. Founded in Copenhagen, the heart of Scandinavian's design hub, the byACRE team combined expertise in engineering, design and visual arts for social good, setting out to create the sleekest, top performing rollators on the markets. Since 2017, our mindful designs have won some of the world's most prestigious awards in design and innovation, including the 2019 RedDot Design Award, the 2017 IF Design Award and the Danish Design Award. "by ACRE" is our quality seal. It's rooted in the words 'Active' and 'Re-Habitare' – the Latin word for Back to Life. For more information, visit www.byacre.com/en-us/

