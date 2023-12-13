Bybit and SATOS Join Forces to Welcome New Users with Exclusive USDT Offer

News provided by

Bybit

13 Dec, 2023, 07:53 ET

DUBAI, UAE,  Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, in partnership with Dutch crypto services provider SATOS, is excited to announce an exclusive welcome offer designed to reward new users for joining the platform.

Starting Dec. 8, 2023, new members in the Netherlands who sign up for Bybit powered by SATOS will have the opportunity to earn 10 USDT effortlessly, as a token of appreciation for embarking on their cryptocurrency journey with us.

The promotion, set to run until Dec. 31, 2023, aims to make the entry into the world of crypto trading more rewarding for newcomers. "We believe in making the crypto trading experience accessible and beneficial from the get-go," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Our partnership with SATOS is about creating value for our users, and this welcome offer is just the beginning."

To participate, new users must register for the event during the promotional period, make a minimum deposit of €100 in Euro or Crypto within seven days of registering, and complete a spot trade. Once the deposit and trade requirements are met, Bybit will credit the 10 USDT reward directly to the user's account within 10 business days.

This initiative reflects Bybit's commitment to expanding its global presence and providing an unparalleled trading experience. It also underscores the company's focus on fostering a strong community in the burgeoning Dutch crypto market through strategic partnerships like the one with SATOS.

For more details on how to receive the welcome rewards and to register for the event, please visit Bybit's official website.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit

Also from this source

Bybit's Spot X: The Aggregator Transforming Crypto Spot Trading

Bybit's Spot X: The Aggregator Transforming Crypto Spot Trading

Bybit, the third largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the launch of Spot X, an innovative spot trading aggregator designed to...
Bybit's Spot X: The Aggregator Transforming Crypto Spot Trading

Bybit's Spot X: The Aggregator Transforming Crypto Spot Trading

Bybit, the third largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the launch of Spot X, an innovative spot trading aggregator designed to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.