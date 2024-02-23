Bybit Celebrates 2 Years of Peer-to-Peer Trading with Special Giveaway

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce the second anniversary of its innovative Peer-to-Peer (P2P) market. To commemorate this milestone, Bybit is launching two special promotions designed to reward its loyal user base and welcome new traders to experience the ease of P2P trading.

Creative Emoji Contest with a $5,000 Budget

Bybit invites its users to express their creativity and support for Bybit P2P by designing unique emojis. Participants can post their emoji creations on social media, along with a positive comment about Bybit P2P, and tag #BYBITP2PTRADING along with Bybit's official X account. Users whose posts garner more than five likes will be rewarded with P2P coupons, with the potential to earn up to 100 USDT in P2P coupons.

Coupons are discount vouchers designed for P2P users, offering a reduction in their USDT and USDC taker purchases

Generous Deposit Event with a $25,000 Budget

Bybit is also offering a tiered deposit event to reward users for their P2P deposits. Depending on the amount deposited within a 7-day period, users can earn up to 10 USDT in P2P coupons. Additionally, trading in spot or derivatives for a minimum of $50 will further reward users with a 5 USDT P2P coupon, amplifying the benefits of participating in Bybit's P2P market.

"Over the past two years, our P2P platform has not only grown in volume but also in trust among our users," said Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit. "These promotions are a token of our appreciation for the community that has supported us and a testament to our commitment to providing a secure and user-friendly trading environment. We believe in empowering our users with the tools and opportunities to succeed in the evolving crypto landscape."

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

