Bybit Claimed Top Spot in 24-Hour Spot Trading Volume, Riding on NIGHT Trading Surge

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, closes the year with a new milestone. The exchange captured the highest spot trading market share on December 22, 2025, surpassing industry peers with over $9.2 billion in 24-hour spot trading volume.

Offering spot, derivatives, TradFi products, and tokenized equities, payment and settlement, wealth management services, P2P, and on-chain yield products and services, Bybit has established itself as a Traders' House consolidating all trading needs into one intuitive platform.

Source: CoinGecko (December 22, 2025)

On December 22, 2025, Bybit Spot recorded over $9.2 billion in 24-hour trading volume, securing the No. 1 position among leading centralized exchanges. In August 2024, Bybit unlocked an all-time high daily trading volume of over $107 billion without glitches or disruptions. The new achievement further underscores Bybit's robust liquidity infrastructure and its capacity to efficiently handle high-volume trading activity during periods of heightened market interest.

Bybit Spot's latest accolade was driven by exceptional trading activity in NIGHT/USDT , which emerged as the hottest trading pair on the platform. According to data from CoinMarketCap (CMC) on December 22, Bybit dominated the peak of NIGHT's trading frenzy, commanding more than 77% of NIGHT's network-wide trading activity, or $7.6 billion out of $9.2 billion in total market liquidity for NIGHT in 24 hours.

Data from CoinGecko from the same period corroborates the exchange's performance and lion's share of NIGHT trading volumes. Bybit's 24-hour spot trading volume exceeded $9.2 billion, up by 97.6%, with the NIGHT/USDT trading pair accounting for over 80% of Bybit's spot trading volume during the same period.

"This achievement reflects both Bybit's capacity to handle significant trading volumes and our commitment to help traders capture high-potential opportunities in the crypto space," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot at Bybit. "By providing top-notch liquidity and dependable infrastructure for emerging assets like NIGHT, Bybit stands ready to support our users in capitalizing on market opportunities while maintaining the execution quality and reliability they expect from us," she said.

The surge highlighted Bybit's role as a primary liquidity hub for emerging digital assets and reinforces the exchange's competitive standing in the global cryptocurrency trading landscape. As market dynamics continue to evolve, Bybit remains focused on scaling its infrastructure to meet growing demand while maintaining industry-leading security and reliability.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

