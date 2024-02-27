Bybit Invites Traders to Participate in an Exclusive Livestream Event: Backstage with Ben

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bitcoin surges past significant milestones, Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, invites traders and enthusiasts to participate in an exclusive livestream event: Backstage with Ben . Join us today to delve into the latest market insights, engage in live discussions, and take part in an exciting quiz session.

Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced remarkable gains, breaking through multiple round number milestones, including the significant $57,000 mark, for the first time since November 2021. This surge has captured the attention of traders worldwide, making it an exciting moment to gather and analyze the market dynamics.

During today's livestream session of Backstage with Ben, participants will:

Engage in Live Discussions: Connect with Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit and Bybit's industry experts in real-time discussions covering a wide range of topics, from the latest Bybit's products and events, market trends to trading strategies.

Gain Market Insights: Stay ahead of the curve with expert analysis and insights into the latest developments in the cryptocurrency market, especially amidst Bitcoin's recent surge.

Take the Quiz: Test your knowledge and compete with other participants in a thrilling quiz session. Challenge yourself with crypto-related questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

The Backstage with Ben livestream event will commence today, February 27, 2024, at 8:00 AM UTC. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a dynamic and informative session that promises to deepen your understanding of the cryptocurrency landscape.

To join the livestream event and participate in the quiz, visit the link to the livestream page.

