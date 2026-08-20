DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched "Build Your AI Future City," a gamified experience for global traders bullish on the AI revolution. From now until September 20, 2026, eligible Bybit users can collect and swap AI-themed digital landmarks symbolizing six companies at the center of the AI supply chain, with a combined prize pool of up to $300,000, including rewards of up to $2,500 per user.

Bybit Launches AI Future City Campaign Connecting AI Market Themes With TradFi Perpetuals

The six "AI Future City" landmarks map to SanDisk, NVIDIA, Marvell, Dell, Oracle and Adobe, all recognized as top players in the AI and semiconductor industry, and with scheduled earnings reports throughout August and September. Prizes for landmark collection and leaderboard rankings are paid out as position airdrops on the six companies' TradFi Perpetual Contracts on Bybit.

Once enrolled, eligible users can trade, refer, and win rewards in three segments:

"Build Your City": Users can complete simple tasks, such as registering for the campaign, sharing on social media and inviting new users, to collect fragments representing six AI landmarks. Collecting all six unlocks a $1,000 Genesis Grand Prize , available to the first 500 qualifying users on a first-come, first-served basis.

Users can complete simple tasks, such as registering for the campaign, sharing on social media and inviting new users, to collect fragments representing six AI landmarks. Collecting all six unlocks a , available to the first 500 qualifying users on a first-come, first-served basis. "Grow Your City": Users compete on a live leaderboard based on the number of qualified referrals, or "AI City Citizens," they bring in. The top 200 ranked users share a prize pool of up to $20,000, with individual rewards of up to $1,400 .

Users compete on a based on the number of qualified referrals, or "AI City Citizens," they bring in. The top 200 ranked users share a prize pool of up to $20,000, with individual rewards of . "Citizen Bonus": Referrers and their invitees can additionally earn up to $32 in evergreen referral rewards. In-scope activities include deposit, fiat channel usage and trading volume milestones, independent of the AI Future City mechanics.

AI is reshaping global markets at a pace few sectors have matched, and that window is brief and crucial for global traders. Build Your AI Future City gives global Bybit users a low-friction way to engage with this moment now, turning referral activity into direct exposure to the companies building AI's infrastructure ahead of the curve.

Build Your AI Future City embodies Bybit's broader TradFi and RWA (Real-World Asset) strategy. On top of over 400 assets via Bybit TradFi, its established CFD trading platform, and expanding utilities of tokenized RWA assets on the platform as collateral or yield-bearing instruments, Bybit also introduced TradFi Perpetual Contracts in April 2026. Bybit TradFi Perpetuals have since listed over 200 trading pairs spanning global equities, ETFs, precious metals and crude oil, with coverage across the US and Asia, including unique pre-IPO asset perpetuals.

Trading carries risk, and terms and conditions apply. The event is available to eligible Bybit users globally, subject to regional or account restrictions. For full mechanics, eligibility terms and reward schedules, users may visit: Build Your AI Future City: Invite friends and earn up to $2,500

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