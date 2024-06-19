DUBAI, UAE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of Copy Trading Pro , an advanced platform that connects investors with meticulously vetted expert traders known as Pro Masters.

These Pro Masters have a proven track record and employ diverse investment strategies, including Spot and Derivatives trading, to maximize potential returns.

Bybit Launches Copy Trading Pro for Collective and Synchronized Investing, Allowing Investors to Earn Passive Income with More Consistent Returns

Bybit Copy Trading Pro empowers investors to mirror the strategies of Pro Masters, aligning their investment goals with those of experienced traders to ensure a tailored investment approach.

Key Benefits of Bybit Copy Trading Pro:

For Pro Masters:

Diversified Strategies: Pro Masters can trade across Spot and Derivatives markets, allowing them to diversify their strategies for enhanced flexibility and potential returns. Uninterrupted Execution: Investors' funds are locked in for 180 days, with redemption available every 7 days. Pro Masters can execute their strategies without concerns over sudden withdrawals, thus focusing on long-term profitability. Higher Profit Share : Pro Masters can earn up to 30% of the profits generated, providing them with a strong incentive to perform at their best.

For Investors:

Curated Expertise: Investors can confidently invest with meticulously vetted Pro Masters who meet high-performance standards, ensuring a safe investment environment. Seamless Alignment: Investments mirror Pro Master's trades, eliminating slippages, position gaps and missed opportunities. Stability and Trust: The platform incorporates safeguards such as 10x leverage limits and risk management tools, providing a stable and protected investment experience.

"Bybit continues to push the boundaries of trading innovation with the introduction of Copy Trading Pro, empowering our users to make informed investment decisions and achieve their financial goals. With Copy Trading Pro, we are revolutionizing the way traders and investors participate in the crypto market, creating a safer and more mutually beneficial environment for both sides." said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

