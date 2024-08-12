Bybit Launches Exclusive Campaign to Celebrate the New P2P Payment Method for INR Users

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the introduction of the new P2P payment method with Digital Rupee (eRupee), Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is launching an exclusive campaign tailored for its INR users. The campaign period is active now and will run until August 25.

Participants who sign up and complete their first deposit will have the opportunity to receive rewards from a 30,000 USDT prize pool. By depositing a minimum of 50 USDT, users can become eligible for a reward from this substantial prize pool.

The introduction of the Digital eRupee addresses the growing demand for more secure and efficient payment methods. By enabling P2P transactions, Bybit empowers users to conduct payments directly, eliminating the need for traditional intermediaries and reducing the risk of cyber threats associated with conventional banking transactions.

In response to feedback from Bybit's INR merchants, the Digital eRupee provides a robust alternative to traditional banking. This new method aims for enhanced security for merchants, mitigating the risks of bank account targeting by cybercriminals, and committed to fostering a safer financial ecosystem for all users.

For more details, please visit https://www.bybit.com/fiat/trade/otc?actionType=1&token=USDT&fiat=INR&paymentMethod=

