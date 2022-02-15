Bybit Lists Nervos CKB Perpetual Futures for Trading

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, a popular platform for crypto lovers around the globe, has listed CKByte ($CKB), the native token of the Nervos Network, for perpetual futures trading. Bybit is the first trading platform to list $CKB perpetual futures.

Interest in crypto derivatives, and specifically perpetual futures, has grown as investors and traders look for flexible ways to profit off of price movements while still hedging risk. Unlike a typical futures contract, perpetual swaps don't have an expiration date, eliminating the need to consistently reestablish a long or short position. Furthermore, traders can potentially generate profits even if the cryptocurrency market is down.

Starting today, traders can access the perpetual futures trading pair CKB/USDT. CKB/USDC is expected to follow at a later date.

"Giving our community new ways to trade and invest in CKB is an important part of our ecosystem's growth," said Kevin Wang, co-founder at Nervos. "The demand for crypto derivatives continues to surge, so Bybit's new CKB Perpetual Futures listing will help to meet the needs of the investors and traders in our community."

How to Participate in the NervosPerp Campaign

From February 15-28 at 23:59 UTC, users are invited to trade CKB/USDT contracts for more than $1,000 USDT to receive 10 USDT. Users who register new Bybit accounts will get 20 USDT total.

Users can also participate in the Top 100 trading volume competition by trading CKB/USDT contracts. The top user will receive 1,000 USDT and users ranking second through 100th place will receive 100 USDT each. Overall, users new to Bybit will have a chance to receive up to 1020 USDT from the campaign.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.

About Nervos

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain ecosystem aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is the layer 1, proof of work, public permissionless blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability, and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

