DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, Mantle, and Byreal today announced the launch of Mantle Super Portal, Mantle's native cross-chain infrastructure powering seamless capital movement across ecosystems by expanding $MNT to Solana, unlocking stronger CeDeFi access.

Through this integration, users can bridge $MNT from Ethereum to Solana via a unified interface, deploy liquidity into Solana-native DeFi markets on Byreal, and participate in trading and incentive programs on Bybit Alpha, creating a continuous flow between on-chain and exchange-based liquidity.

Bybit, Mantle, and Byreal Partner to Extend CeDeFi Access for $MNT on Solana via Mantle Super Portal

The launch represents a key milestone in Mantle's multichain distribution strategy, positioning $MNT as a cross-ecosystem asset connecting Ethereum Layer 2 liquidity, Solana DeFi, and centralized exchange infrastructure, while advancing Mantle's broader mission as the leading distribution layer to bridge traditional finance, real-world assets, and on-chain markets as one.

Mantle Super Portal: Infrastructure where Real-World & Internet Capital Market Flows

Mantle Super Portal is a foundational pillar of Mantle's cross-chain infrastructure, purpose-built to enable fast, capital efficient, reliable, and low-friction movement of $MNT across ecosystems.



By abstracting away complexity behind a single interface, Mantle Super Portal transforms $MNT into a natively interoperable asset, allowing users to access on-chain liquidity with consistent security and execution across networks.

With Mantle Super Portal now live, users can:

Bridge $MNT directly between Ethereum and Solana

and Access Solana -native DeFi liquidity without fragmented workflows

-native liquidity without fragmented workflows Deploy capital seamlessly across on-chain and exchange-based environments

As Mantle continues to establish itself as the leading chain for real-world asset (RWA) adoption, Mantle Super Portal extends this thesis beyond a single network, enabling $MNT to move seamlessly into TradFi and DeFi capital markets where liquidity, attention, and execution converge.

$MNT Expands into Solana's DeFi Economy via Byreal

Following the launch of Mantle Super Portal, $MNT is now live on Byreal, a Solana-native decentralized exchange incubated by Bybit. Liquidity providers can deposit $MNT into the MNT–USDC pool and earn a share of 96,000 $MNT in incentives distributed over the next three months.This integration allows $MNT to participate directly in Solana's high-throughput DeFi environment, benefiting from low fees, fast settlement, and deep on-chain liquidity.

By extending $MNT into Solana, Mantle accelerates its role as a distribution layer that connects real-world value to the most active on-chain internet capital markets, without fragmenting liquidity or user experience.

"Byreal provides a natural home for cross-chain assets like $MNT," said Emily Bao, Founder of Byreal and Head of Spot at Bybit. "With $MNT live on Solana, users can access competitive on-chain yield while contributing to deeper, more efficient liquidity across ecosystems."

"Solana was built to support internet capital markets at scale: enabling price discovery for every asset on-chain, 24/7, and globally," said Ramzy Ali, DeFi Growth Lead, Solana Foundation. "The integration through Mantle Super Portal allows users to leverage Solana's DeFi ecosystem, connecting assets to highly composable markets designed for speed, liquidity, and global participation."

Bybit Alpha Powers a Connected CeFi–DeFi Experience for $MNT

In parallel, Bybit Alpha will support $MNT trading and incentive programs, with full Solana deposit and withdrawal functionality enabled via Mantle Super Portal.



Users can trade $MNT on Bybit Spot and Alpha, participate in incentive campaigns and trading competitions, and benefit from transaction fee savings. Bybit's integration creates a continuous capital flywheel that provides a centralized liquidity layer that complements on-chain activity, enabling users to combine DeFi yield with exchange-level rewards and capital efficiency.

"Bybit Alpha is designed to surface early opportunities with real utility," said Emily Bao, Founder of Byreal and Head of Spot at Bybit. "Supporting $MNT on Solana allows users to move seamlessly between on-chain yield on Byreal and trading incentives on Bybit, all within a connected capital loop."

Advancing Mantle's Multichain Distribution Strategy

With Mantle Super Portal, Byreal, and Bybit Alpha working in tandem, $MNT now operates across Ethereum, Solana, and centralized venues through a single, integrated framework. This unified setup enables efficient capital mobility without compromising liquidity depth, execution quality, or user experience.

The expansion strengthens Mantle's role as a connective layer between Layer 2 infrastructure, Solana's DeFi markets, and CeFi platforms, extending $MNT's utility across the full spectrum of on-chain and exchange-based activity.

"This launch represents a key step in Mantle's multichain vision," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle. "By enabling $MNT to operate seamlessly across Mantle, Solana, and Bybit, we're expanding real-world use cases and reinforcing Mantle's role as a distribution layer for on-chain finance."

About Mantle

Mantle is the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About Byreal

Byreal is the ultimate liquidity layer built for real assets, delivering unmatched liquidity for users. It integrates DEX, Launch, and Vault into a unified smart routing architecture, forming a full-cycle growth engine that supports asset discovery, trading, and yield generation across multiple ecosystems.

