DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched Yape QR payments on Bybit Pay in Bolivia, enabling users to make real-world crypto payments online and at local merchants through one of the most popular QR-based payment apps in the country.

Bybit Pay Brings Everyday QR Crypto Payments to Bolivia With Yape

Yape QR is already the go-to payment method for millions of Bolivians making everyday purchases. The integration lets Bolivia-based users spend crypto quickly and securely using Yape QR, connecting digital assets with everyday spending. Users scan a QR code just as they normally would — the crypto conversion happens in the background. Bybit Pay supports seamless QR transactions designed to simplify crypto payments while maintaining security and efficiency.

To mark the launch, Bybit Pay is offering promotional rewards for Bolivia users. New users are eligible to get a 50 percent discount coupon for their first Yape QR payment, while existing users can receive cashback ranging from 2 to 10 percent on every Yape QR transaction, depending on applicable terms.

"We are among the first exchanges to launch a crypto payment solution integrated with Yape QR in Bolivia," said Patricio Mesri, Country Manager for Spanish-speaking LATAM at Bybit. "By integrating crypto payments into a widely used QR system, we are enabling real-world usage while moving fast to deliver practical value for everyday transactions."

Yape is one of the most widely used digital wallets in Peru, with more than 15 million active users nationwide. Since entering Bolivia in 2023, the platform has grown quickly to more than 3 million users and a large network of affiliated merchants, making it one of the leading mobile payment apps in the country. Together, Yape serves more than 18 million users across both markets. The company plans to continue expanding in Bolivia, with a long-term goal of reaching around half of the country's population in the coming years.

"This launch demonstrates how crypto payments can integrate seamlessly into existing QR payment rails in LATAM, without changing user behavior," said Federico Goldberg, CEO of Manteca. "By enabling local payment methods at scale, we partner with Bybit to bring digital assets into everyday commerce."

The rollout is part of Bybit's effort to expand practical crypto payment solutions across Latin America, where demand for accessible and real-world digital asset use continues to grow. By enabling Yape QR payments, Bybit Pay aligns with established local payment habits while extending the utility of cryptocurrencies beyond trading.

Bybit Pay is part of Bybit's broader ecosystem for secure, user-friendly crypto transactions for everyday use, reinforcing the company's commitment to global adoption and localized payment innovation across emerging markets.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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