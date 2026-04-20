VIENNA, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit EU, the Vienna-headquartered crypto-asset service provider authorized under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), announced the expansion of Bybit Pay into Europe, marking an important step in the company's broader vision to connect crypto more meaningfully with everyday payments and financial utility.

Bybit Pay Expands Into Europe, Building a Trusted Layer Between Crypto and Everyday Payments

Bybit Pay is Bybit's integrated crypto payments solution that allows users to send, receive, and use digital assets seamlessly within the Bybit app and across supported payment scenarios. It enables near-instant, low-cost transfers between users, supports QR code and wallet-based payments, and facilitates simple conversion between supported cryptocurrencies and fiat where applicable. Users can access Bybit Pay directly through their Bybit account, select the asset they want to use, and complete transactions in just a few steps, including sending funds to another user, paying a merchant, or collecting payments.

Key benefits of Bybit Pay include ease of use, fast settlement, and reduced transaction friction compared to traditional payment methods. It is designed to give users greater flexibility in how they move value, including splitting expenses, transferring funds across borders, and using crypto for everyday payments, while maintaining the security and compliance standards of the Bybit platform.

Bybit Pay in Europe launches with an initial set of capabilities designed around common payment and transfer needs today, while laying the groundwork for broader payment and commerce experiences over time. These include person-to-person transfers, payment collection, on-chain payment flows, selected conversion journeys, and referral-led participation, with more to come within the Bybit ecosystem.

As digital assets continue to mature, the next phase of adoption will depend not only on access, but also on trust, relevance, and ease of use. For crypto to become part of everyday financial life, it must move beyond ownership and become simpler to use in the moments that matter most, such as sending value, collecting funds, managing shared expenses, or moving money more flexibly.

Bybit Pay is part of that evolution. More than a standalone payment feature, it reflects Bybit's broader ambition to build a more connected financial experience, in which digital assets can operate more naturally alongside the ways people already move and manage value.

That ambition extends beyond individual users to the wider payments ecosystem, encompassing merchants, PSPs, and retail partners. Through these collaborations, along with the underlying infrastructure that supports them, Bybit is contributing to the development of a more practical, reliable, and institutionally integrated role for digital assets across everyday payment flows.

With Bybit Pay, users can instantly send and receive crypto, make or collect payments via QR codes or wallet transfers, and convert supported assets within the Bybit platform, all through a seamless in-app experience designed for everyday use.

"Europe represents an important step in the evolution of digital assets from something people hold to something they can use more naturally in everyday life," said Mazurka Zeng, co-CEO of Bybit EU. "With Bybit Pay, we are building a trusted connection between crypto and payments, helping users and ecosystem partners engage with digital assets in a way that feels more practical, intuitive and relevant to real financial behavior."

Built on Bybit's standards for security, reliability, and compliance, Bybit Pay is designed to make crypto transactions clearer, more accessible, and better aligned with everyday user needs. It helps bridge the gap between crypto ownership and real-world utility.

Europe is a meaningful market in that journey. As the region continues to strengthen the foundation for digital asset innovation, Bybit sees a growing opportunity to support users with payment experiences that combine trust, simplicity, and practical use. The expansion of Bybit Pay reflects the company's long-term commitment to serving European users with solutions that make digital assets more usable in everyday contexts.

"Bybit Pay is about making digital assets more usable in the real world. In Europe, we see a strong opportunity to give users a simpler and more confident way to move value through their daily financial lives," Zeng added.

As part of Bybit's vision as The New Financial Platform, Bybit Pay extends the value of the Bybit ecosystem beyond trading. It supports a more holistic user experience in which people can not only access digital assets, but also move, send, receive, and use them with greater confidence and ease. At the same time, it contributes to a broader ecosystem approach in which payments, commerce, and digital finance become more connected over time.

#BybitEU | #TheCryptoHub

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is an Austrian Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria. Bybit EU serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA)—with the exception of Malta—via the bybit.eu platform.

Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to offer the following services:

custody and administration of crypto -assets on behalf of clients;

-assets on behalf of clients; exchange of crypto -assets for funds;

-assets for funds; exchange of crypto -assets for other crypto -assets;

-assets for other -assets; placing of crypto -assets; and

-assets; and transfer services for crypto -assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

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www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. Investing in crypto-assets is associated with risks, including high volatility and the potential loss of capital. Inform yourself thoroughly about the risks before making an investment decision.The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions.

SOURCE Bybit