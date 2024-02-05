Bybit Report Predicts Ethereum Rebound in 2024

News provided by

Bybit

05 Feb, 2024, 05:31 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has released a new report reviewing the hottest trends in 2023, digging into the reasons behind them, and exploring what is to come in 2024.

In 2023, among several sectors studied, AI tokens have been the standout performers, outperforming most asset classes including Bitcoin and big tech. This remarkable performance underscores the burgeoning interest in AI technologies and their increasing integration into blockchain applications.

Continue Reading
Bybit Report Predicts Ethereum Rebound in 2024
Bybit Report Predicts Ethereum Rebound in 2024

As the market evolves, Bybit boffins anticipate that BRC 20 tokens built on top of Bitcoin will take the limelight as more communities explore Bitcoin's utility as a base-layer. 

In addition, Bybit's analysis suggests that tokens connected with the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) sector, including those used in computing, are expected to hold stable prices in the face of potential selling pressures. This stability is indicative of the sector's resilience and the sustained demand for decentralized privacy and networking solutions.

Finally, this anticipated shift could signal a reconfiguration of market dynamics and investor confidence in Ethereum's long-term prospects.

For more detailed insights and the full report, please visit here. 

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit

Also from this source

Bybit Trader of 2024: Brána k mistrovskému ovládnutí krypta pro každého

Bybit Trader of 2024: Brána k mistrovskému ovládnutí krypta pro každého

Bybit, třetí největší kryptoburza na světě podle objemu, s hrdostí oznamuje zahájení průkopnické celoroční iniciativy „Bybit Trader of 2024", jejímž...
Bybit Trader of 2024: Cesta začiatočníka k ovládnutiu kryptomien začína tu

Bybit Trader of 2024: Cesta začiatočníka k ovládnutiu kryptomien začína tu

Bybit, tretia najväčšia kryptomenová burza z hľadiska objemu, s hrdosťou uvádza program „Bybit Trader of 2024", prelomovú celoročnú iniciatívu určenú ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.