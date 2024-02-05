DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has released a new report reviewing the hottest trends in 2023, digging into the reasons behind them, and exploring what is to come in 2024.

In 2023, among several sectors studied, AI tokens have been the standout performers, outperforming most asset classes including Bitcoin and big tech. This remarkable performance underscores the burgeoning interest in AI technologies and their increasing integration into blockchain applications.

Bybit Report Predicts Ethereum Rebound in 2024

As the market evolves, Bybit boffins anticipate that BRC 20 tokens built on top of Bitcoin will take the limelight as more communities explore Bitcoin's utility as a base-layer.

In addition, Bybit's analysis suggests that tokens connected with the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) sector, including those used in computing, are expected to hold stable prices in the face of potential selling pressures. This stability is indicative of the sector's resilience and the sustained demand for decentralized privacy and networking solutions.

Finally, this anticipated shift could signal a reconfiguration of market dynamics and investor confidence in Ethereum's long-term prospects.

For more detailed insights and the full report, please visit here.

