Bybit Spot Grid 3.0: Better Crypto Trading with Enhanced Automation

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, a top-three global crypto exchange, is proud to announce the launch of Spot Grid 3.0, an upgrade to its popular Spot Grid Bot, with new features designed to enhance flexibility, control, and opportunities.

Understanding the diverse needs of its users, Spot Grid 3.0 offers three customized investment modes: Quote Mode, Base Mode, and Base+Quote Mode. These options allow users to trade multiple BTC, USDT, and ETH pairs depending on their strategy and market outlook. And, with Base+Quote Mode, users will no longer need to convert USDT to BTC when creating their bot, saving extra trading fees.

The new bot expands the grid range capability to 330 grids, allowing traders to finely tune their strategies to capitalize on even the smallest market movements. This expansion not only broadens the scope for profit but also caters to a wider variety of trading styles and market conditions.

With Spot Grid 3.0, traders can make real-time adjustments to their bots without the need to pause or stop them, ensuring strategies remain aligned with market trends. Furthermore, the instant profit withdrawal feature allows traders to access their profits immediately without deactivating their bot.

The new bot supports all 12 BTC-quoted Spot pairs, opening new avenues for pair trading. This is especially beneficial for BTC holders looking to leverage market fluctuations without selling their holdings.

Spot Grid 3.0 also integrates Aurora AI, a tool that analyzes historical data to recommend optimal trading bot strategies, making it accessible for beginners and seasoned traders alike. Additionally, the introduction of Loss Cover Vouchers aims to boost traders' confidence by minimizing potential losses.

"Spot Grid 3.0 is a testament to Bybit's leadership in terms of innovation and providing traders with the tools they need to succeed," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "We understand that in the dynamic world of crypto trading, flexibility, and control are paramount. Spot Grid 3.0 is designed to empower our users to navigate the market with confidence, with the latest features."

