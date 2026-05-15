DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and the leading platform for Real-World Asset (RWA) trading, today announced the launch of its Global Assets $100M Giveaway, a landmark 40-day campaign that solidifies its position as the industry's most comprehensive bridge between crypto and traditional finance.

Bybit Unites Crypto and Traditional Finance in $100M RWA Giveaway Across +400 Global Assets

Starting now until June 30, 2026, this unprecedented RWA event on Bybit celebrates the convergence of crypto and traditional finance, offering traders of all experience levels the opportunity to participate in a $100 million prize pool while trading a comprehensive suite of RWA-themed products across Bybit TradFi, xStocks on Bybit, and Perpetual contracts for TradFi asset.

The Bybit Advantage: Industry-Leading RWA Infrastructure at Scale

The $100 million giveaway showcases Bybit's unparalleled RWA product suite, representing the most comprehensive tokenized traditional finance marketplace in the industry. With one portal and account, Bybit users can trade the latest global market trends and thematic investing strategies.

The Bybit ecosystem currently offers:

400+ TradFi Assets: Bybit TradFi has listed over 400 instruments, covering equities CFDs, indices, precious metals, crude oil and other commodities, enabling exposure to global markets in a single, seamlessly integrated interface.

Bybit TradFi has listed over 400 instruments, covering equities CFDs, indices, precious metals, crude oil and other commodities, enabling exposure to global markets in a single, seamlessly integrated interface. Perpetual Contracts - 20+ US Equities, 4 Commodities & 5 Global ETFs: Through Bybit's Perpetual Contracts platform, users can trade leveraged exposure to America's most valuable companies with fully tokenized perpetual contracts on Tesla, NVIDIA, Meta, Google, and other market leaders, in addition to four commodities (Gold, Silver, WTI, and Brent Crude). Five ETF contract options are also available, providing diversified exposure to key markets from the U.S. to Asia.

Through Bybit's Perpetual Contracts platform, users can trade leveraged exposure to America's most valuable companies with fully tokenized perpetual contracts on Tesla, NVIDIA, Meta, Google, and other market leaders, in addition to four commodities (Gold, Silver, WTI, and Brent Crude). Five ETF contract options are also available, providing diversified exposure to key markets from the U.S. to Asia. Diversified xStocks Offering: Bybit Spot unlocks access to tokenized versions of the world's most iconic equities, with new xStocks added regularly to expand trading options.

How It Works

Participants in the Bybit Global Asset $100M Giveaway tokenized equities, gold, and other RWA, as well as coupons for trading fees.

Crafted for RWA enthusiasts or crypto traders looking for an entrypoint into the traditional asset markets, the exclusive program rewards participation across dimensions:

Lucky Draw: Every qualifying trade generates Lucky Draw tickets. Users can win up to $1,000 in NVDAx, or up to $2,500 in AMZNx for VIP traders.

Every qualifying trade generates Lucky Draw tickets. Users can win up to $1,000 in NVDAx, or up to $2,500 in AMZNx for VIP traders. New User Carnival: First-time traders gain instant welcome bonuses, including xStocks like NVIDIA and Tesla, tokenized gold (XAUT), stock derivatives, and other TradFi assets.

First-time traders gain instant welcome bonuses, including xStocks like NVIDIA and Tesla, tokenized gold (XAUT), stock derivatives, and other TradFi assets. Daily & Weekly Trading Tasks: Structured tasks reward users for trading across RWA categories, with higher trading volumes unlocking greater ticket allocations and bonus rewards.

Structured tasks reward users for trading across RWA categories, with higher trading volumes unlocking greater ticket allocations and bonus rewards. Referral Program: Users can amplify their winnings by inviting friends; every successful referral who trades generates additional Lucky Draw entries.

Bybit is committed to democratizing access to RWA and bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital markets. The campaign underscores Bybit's New Financial Platform vision, empowering an integrated financial ecosystem where traders can access the world's most iconic assets, from equities and commodities to indices, all within a single, secure platform.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information and participation details of the limited-time event, users may visit: Bybit Global Assets $100M Giveaway

Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi. Trading comes with risk.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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