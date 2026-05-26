DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to introduce a new line-up for its Futures Bots, now supporting perpetual contracts trading for trending TradFi assets. The initial launch covers key TradFi Perps pairs including TSLAUSDT, GOOGLUSDT, AMZNUSDT, SNDKUSDT, tokenized gold, and other commodities. This strategic expansion reflects growing market demand for seamless exposure to traditional finance assets through decentralized trading infrastructure.

Bybit Upgrades Futures Bots to Support TradFi Perps Futures As Stock Markets Hit All-Time Highs

The new feature integrates TradFi Perps directly into three core Bybit automated trading tools: Futures Grid, Futures Martingale, and Futures Combo, all accessible through Bybit's Adventure Zone. This convergence of traditional asset classes with institutional-grade automation positions traders to capitalize on volatility across both digital and traditional markets without requiring manual trading execution.

As sophisticated traders increasingly seek exposure to both cryptocurrency and traditional markets through a single trading interface, the demand for robust automation tools has surged. The new feature offers Bybit traders automated access to tokenized versions of the world's most influential stocks, commodities, and precious metals.

Initial Asset Coverage

The platform debuts with seven high-liquidity TradFi Perp pairs:

Equities : TSLAUSDT, GOOGLUSDT, AMZNUSDT, SNDKUSDT

: TSLAUSDT, GOOGLUSDT, AMZNUSDT, SNDKUSDT Commodities & Precious Metals: XAUUSDT, XAGUSDT, CLUSDT

These assets are some of the most actively traded tokenized representations of global benchmark companies and commodities, reflecting genuine institutional trading demand.

This launch represents Bybit's commitment to serving both retail and institutional traders seeking exposure across asset classes. Bybit plans to expand its TradFi Perps offering with additional equity indexes, commodity baskets, and currency pairs in the coming months, further bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance.

Trading carries risks. Terms and conditions apply. For details on availability and eligibility, users may visit: TradFi Perps now available on Futures Bots

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #NewFinanicalPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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