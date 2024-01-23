Bybit's ByBUIDLERs Program: Shaping the Next Wave of Crypto Influencers

News provided by

Bybit

23 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of the second generation of its innovative ByBUIDLERs Program.

Building on the resounding success of its original program, Bybit aims to transform more individuals into influential content creators and community influencers in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency.

Continue Reading
Bybit’s ByBUIDLERs Program: Shaping the Next Wave of Crypto Influencers
Bybit’s ByBUIDLERs Program: Shaping the Next Wave of Crypto Influencers

Launched in May 2023, the first edition of the ByBUIDLERs Program brought together 60 enthusiastic individuals from Vietnam, Africa, Indonesia, Poland, and Nigeria. Their collective efforts resulted in a significant increase in Bybit's social media engagement, with a total impression count reaching 500,000.

Generation 2 of the ByBUIDLERs program brings exciting improvements, including an expanded outreach to Europe and Australia, comprehensive training for participant development, and a new points system to recognize and reward the remarkable contributions of ByBUIDLERs.

Participants in the new generation will engage in diverse roles, including business development, moderation, event organizing, content creation, and marketing. Their contributions will earn points, with impressive rewards awaiting those who accumulate enough. The rewards range from exclusive merchandise and private event invitations to substantial bonuses.

"The ByBUIDLERs Program exemplifies our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a vibrant community in the crypto space," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "As #TheCryptoArk, we are dedicated to guiding newcomers to help shape the future of digital finance."

Bybit's ByBUIDLERs Program is more than just a talent development initiative; it's a gateway for passionate individuals to make a significant impact in the ever-evolving crypto landscape, learn more here.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit

Also from this source

Bybit Web3 Surpasses 1 Million Wallet Users, Introduces Keyless Wallet for Unrivaled Security and Simplicity

Bybit Web3 Surpasses 1 Million Wallet Users, Introduces Keyless Wallet for Unrivaled Security and Simplicity

Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, today announces the launch of its Keyless Wallet, a revolutionary self-custody solution...
Community Invited to Vote in Bybit's First Peer-to-Peer Trader Excellence Award Ceremony

Community Invited to Vote in Bybit's First Peer-to-Peer Trader Excellence Award Ceremony

As the New Year unfolds, Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, launches the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Ranger Excellence Award,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Social Media

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.