Bybit's Full-Stack Solana Synergy: Fueling 10x SKR's Runs, Penguin Early Listing, and bbSOL Yield Dominance in 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has established itself as the leading Solana powerhouse with its early vision, comprehensive Solana coverage, and deep integration with the network. As Solana carries into 2026 the explosive on-chain momentum, memecoin revivals, and record staking inflows, Bybit's integrated full-stack strategy delivers unmatched synergy.

From Bybit Alpha 's prescient early listings, Byreal 's gas-free staking, to Bybit's deep spot liquidity and bbSOL liquid staking, Bybit has powered multiple 10x pumps like the recent SKR breakout and outpacing fragmented offerings in the market, positioning Bybit as the premier hub for traders on Solana and yield farmers worldwide.

Charging the Solana Surge: Bybit Dominates Where Solana Leads

Solana has roared into the new year with SOL up over 16% amid soaring network activity, stablecoin highs, and meme resurgence cementing Solana as the top memecoin launchpad of 2026.

With its full-stack strategy for Solana, Bybit enables users to capture gains while seamlessly transitioning into yield-generating strategies via Byreal and bbSOL. Leading Solana projects enjoy full exposure across access points on Bybit, often following the Bybit Alpha and Byreal, Spot listing, and bbSOL liquid staking model, unleashing the full profit-taking and yield potential for Bybit and Byreal traders and bbSOL holders.

Bybit Alpha, the pioneering early discovery platform from Bybit, stands out as a long-standing ecosystem partner of Solana since its conception, unlocking first-mover access to breakout tokens:

SKR rocketed from an opening low of around $0.006 to over 10x highs above $0.06 at one point and recorded 24h volume of $250M, Bybit with its SKR/USDT pair contributing over 13% in market share, or over $31M in trading volume, ranking top among CEXs.

rocketed from an opening low of around $0.006 to over 10x highs above $0.06 at one point and recorded 24h volume of $250M, Bybit with its SKR/USDT pair contributing over 13% in market share, or over $31M in trading volume, ranking top among CEXs. Bybit Alpha has captured the memecoin revival on Solana , listing a number of new memecoins in January, including PENGUIN, WHITEPEPE, TATA, HAPPY, PYBOBO, etc. Established meme tokens also rebounded, with BONK gaining over 50%.

on , listing a number of new memecoins in January, including PENGUIN, WHITEPEPE, TATA, HAPPY, PYBOBO, etc. Established meme tokens also rebounded, with BONK gaining over 50%. Bybit Alpha users were among the first to ride the Pump.fun wave, which at one point established itself effectively as the second-largest DEX on Solana , and has shown continued momentum with the recent announcement of the Pump Fund, a challenger to the traditional VC model in Web3

wave, which at one point established itself effectively as the second-largest DEX on , and has shown continued momentum with the recent announcement of the Pump Fund, a challenger to the traditional VC model in Web3 Breakout projects like KABUTO were seen on Bybit before elsewhere, blending Bybit's Alpha hype, spot depth, and bbSOL composability for sustained momentum.

Bybit's well-rounded Solana ecosystem play is complemented by unmatched offerings across the Bybit universe, from Alpha, Spot, Byreal, to bbSOL:

Byreal 's no-gas staking, enabling users to stake Solana assets without worrying about transaction costs, enhancing accessibility for both retail and active traders

's no-gas staking, enabling users to stake assets without worrying about transaction costs, enhancing accessibility for both retail and active traders Deep Spot liquidity on key SOL and Solana ecosystem pairs, supporting high-throughput strategies aligned with Solana 's role as a leading venue for low-latency trading.

on key SOL and ecosystem pairs, supporting high-throughput strategies aligned with 's role as a leading venue for low-latency trading. bbSOL, the first-ever exchange-backed Solana liquid staking token , which allows users to earn staking rewards while maintaining full flexibility to trade, transfer, or deploy capital across integrated DeFi and exchange products.

Bybit's full-stack infrastructure cements Bybit as the primary gateway for both institutional and retail participation in Solana's expanding ecosystem, supporting the network's evolution from meme-driven speculation toward institutional-grade financial infrastructure.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation.

