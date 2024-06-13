Bybit's Web3 WAGMI Race: Top Innovators Debate Blockchain's Big Moves for 2024

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, yesterday hosted an alpha-packed livestream, "The Web3 WAGMI Race: Who's Gonna Make It?" in collaboration with the Blockchain for Good Alliance. It featured speakers from Animoca Brands, Solana Foundation, Aptos, Sei, Taiko and ConscienceLAND.

Top Innovators Discuss Web3 Future

The livestream featured prominent figures to create debating teams such as Team DeFi, Team Real-World, and Team Chains. Each team provided compelling insights into their respective fields, sparking engaging debates and offering expert predictions on the future of blockchain technology.

Team DeFi: Revolutionizing Finance and Culture

Jonah Lau, VP and Head of Portfolio at Animoca Brands, and Andrea Baglioni, Head of Capital at Solana Foundation, represented Team DeFi. They passionately argued for the mainstream adoption of games, meme coins, and NFTs. Highlighting their popularity and retail appeal, the team emphasized how these elements drive community and cultural movements within the crypto space. The team also delved into DeFi's potential to offer a global, unrestricted financial system, addressing significant issues such as climate change and global remittance.

Team Real-World: Bridging Traditional Finance with Web3

Team Real-World included Philip McMaster, Principal Researcher at McMaster Institute at ConscienceLAND, and Grover, Head of Marketing at Sei. They focused on making blockchain accessible to the average person and tackling significant global issues. They underscored the potential of real-world assets (RWA) and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) to revolutionize digital economies and bring tangible benefits to people's lives.

Team Chains: Building the Future of Blockchain Infrastructure

Team Chains was represented by Jerome Ong, APAC Ecosystem Lead at Aptos, and Joaquin Mendes Izard, Head of Partnerships at Taiko. They explored the integration of AI into the Web3 space, discussing how these technologies can drive innovation and functionality. The team's vision included a robust and scalable blockchain ecosystem that supports the next wave of Web3 applications and services.

Key Milestones and Future Goals

Bybit Web3 also took the occasion to proudly announce its milestone of reaching 10 million wallets. Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 Evangelist, highlighted the company's comprehensive integration across 30+ blockchains and the successful launch of Bybit Web3's DEX Pro trading product.

Watch the Replay

If you missed the live event, don't worry! You can watch the replay and catch all the action, insights, and debates. Click here to watch the full livestream and stay ahead in the world of Web3.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 25 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit