ByBox Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

LONDON and PLANO, Texas, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ByBox today announced the availability of EDGE3 on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Field service has become a crucial battleground but too many companies are held back by the lack of visibility and loss of control over their inventory once it's in the field. Over 50% of SLA failures are due to the unavailability of parts and over 40% of costs are in the final mile. Outdated approaches to field inventory management are undermining customer satisfaction and constraining growth.

The ByBox solution extends intelligence, visibility and security over critical inventory items to the field service edge, enabling customers to turn field service into a strategic source of value and differentiation.

Rich Agostinelli, Chief Executive Officer, ByBox, says "The digitization of field service provides new opportunities for customers to differentiate their service offering. Our solution complements Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service and gives customers greater visibility and control over their field service operations. We are excited by the opportunity to work in collaboration with Microsoft to modernize field service."

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft. "We're happy to welcome ByBox to the growing AppSource ecosystem."

About ByBox

ByBox is modernising field inventory management; delivering intelligence, visibility, and security to the field service edge. This ensures that customers can securely deliver critical parts to an engineer for collection near the point of service and provides visibility of stock levels in the field. ByBox enables customers to increase field engineer productivity, improve service levels and provide a better customer experience, all while driving cost out of the supply chain.

ByBox' aim is to create a cleaner and more efficient world where people and parts are united and are supported with extraordinary service and care, every day. Founded in 2000, ByBox has extensive experience in field service operations and has built a network across 21 countries with over 1,400 secure locations with more than 40,000 lockers.

Visit ByBox.com for more information.

