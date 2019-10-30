BYD and AMPLY Launch Preferred Partnership For Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Energy Services

In a 2018 survey by Greenbiz , fleet operators cited high cost and complex infrastructure as main deterrents in expanding their electric truck and bus pilots to full deployment. The two companies aim to answer these challenges by providing bundled, affordable solutions and charging infrastructure that guarantees uptime.

"Together, BYD and Amply Power offer a great benefit to our customers," BYD President Stella Li said. "This partnership leads to a total and affordable solution that will help municipalities, universities and businesses achieve their climate goals."

AMPLY provides comprehensive end-to-end services to fleet operators, including operational upgrades and utility interconnections, optimal charging strategy based on drive cycle and duty cycle, debt financing or grant funding for reducing capital expenditures, and implementing resiliency plans where needed. The company assumes the full financial responsibility of utility account and provides the fleet with flat usage rates. AMPLY also performs onsite operations and maintenance services, and invests in technology upgrades as the needs of the fleet evolve.

"If we want to accelerate electric vehicle fleet adoption, we must make it as simple as possible for commercial fleet operators," said Vic Shao, CEO of AMPLY Power. "By establishing a relationship with BYD, we now open the door to vehicle and management options for operators, making the switch to electric even easier."

BYD produces transit buses and motor coaches at its manufacturing plant in Lancaster, California. BYD is the only battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a union workforce, covered by SMART Local 105, and a community benefits agreement, which prioritizes hiring of veterans, single parents, second-chance workers, and other groups that face obstacles to gaining manufacturing employment.

AMPLY and BYD have been working with joint customers since early 2019. This partnership formalizes the relationship as the two companies begin to deploy a number of electric bus customer projects, with the earliest expected to launch this year.

About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, has been the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer for the past three years running, in both consumer and commercial/industrial electric vehicles. Last year, BYD sold more than 113,000 plug-in electric vehicles worldwide and currently has nearly 40,000 electric buses in service around the world.

BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com.

About AMPLY Power

FLEET CHARGING, SIMPLIFIED. AMPLY Power accelerates the adoption of electric buses, trucks, and private fleets through the first-of-its-kind pay-per-mile-driven model for electric "refueling". AMPLY provides a fully managed charging solution that enables municipal and commercial fleets to deploy electric vehicles confidently and without the hassle. AMPLY handles all aspects of charging operations on behalf of fleet owners and AMPLY's charging systems are optimized for the lowest electricity costs. The company is funded by top-tiered VCs, including Obvious Ventures, Congruent Ventures, KittyHawk, and PeopleFund.

For more please visit www.amplypower.com and follow @AMPLYPower on Twitter and LinkedIn.

