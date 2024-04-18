BYD Revolutionizes Battery Production with ForwardX Robotics' AMR Solutions

BEIJING, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BYD, a trailblazer in electric vehicles and sustainable technology, continues to push the boundaries of innovation with its latest collaboration. Partnering with ForwardX Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), BYD has deployed groundbreaking automation solutions in their advanced battery production line, heralding a new era of efficiency and eco-friendly manufacturing.

BYD factory deploys ForwardX Robotics' Max AMRs.

In response to the surging demand for batteries in the electric vehicle market, BYD has transformed its production process by integrating ForwardX Robotics' AMRs and customized autonomous forklifts. The implementation of these technologies marks a significant departure from conventional manual labor-intensive methods, which are not only costly but also inefficient for meeting the industry's rapid growth. BYD's facility is home to nine units of ForwardX Robotics' Max 1500-L Slim AMRs and six units of specially tailored Apex 2000 Autonomous forklifts equipped with customized 2.4-meter fork lengths. Covering an expansive operational area of 15,000 to 16,000 square meters, these AMRs and forklifts work seamlessly to optimize material transport and streamline production workflows.

The workflow within the facility has been revolutionized with advanced automation technology. Line-side operators initiate material requests via handheld PDAs, triggering real-time prompts on intelligent dashboards for warehouse personnel. With precision and speed, materials are prepared and dispatched to designated workstations, where Max AMRs and Apex forklifts autonomously navigate to fulfill tasks.

BYD's forward-thinking integration of AMRs and automated forklifts ensures unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in material handling. These robotic systems effortlessly interface with the factory's management system, providing complete visibility and automation control over the entire production process. This strategic partnership asserts BYD's commitment to sustainability and technological advancement in the electric vehicle sector. By embracing ForwardX Robotics' solutions, BYD not only sets a benchmark for automation excellence but also contributes significantly to the environmentally conscious development of Chinese batteries and electric vehicles.

The future looks promising as BYD continues to lead the charge in green technology, harnessing the power of automation to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and pave the way towards a cleaner, greener automotive industry. Watch this space for more game-changing innovations from BYD and ForwardX Robotics as they redefine the future of electric vehicle production.

About BYD:

Founded in 1995, BYD is a leading technology company devoted to leveraging innovations for a better life. With more than 27 years of expertise, BYD has established itself as an industry leader in electronics, automotives, renewable energy, and rail transit. As a global leader with more than 30 industrial parks across 6 continents, BYD's zero-emission solutions, focused on energy generation and storage, are expansive and widely applicable.

BYD is the only company in the automotive sector to have started as a battery maker, with over 780,000 new energy vehicles in operation, achieved No.1 in China's electric vehicles sales for six consecutive years (2014 - 2019).

About ForwardX Robotics

ForwardX Robotics is a global leader in vision-based AMR technology, delivering innovative end-to-end material handling solutions for warehousing and manufacturing facilities. With its advanced fleet management software and the widest range of vision-first Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), ForwardX Robotics helps businesses achieve higher performance and value within their supply chain operations. ForwardX has deployed over 3,000 AMRs in over 220 facilities across 4 continents. With offices in the US, Japan, Korea, and China, along with partnerships around the globe, ForwardX is expanding and applying its proven solutions to empower the workforce of tomorrow.

For more information, visit: https://www.forwardx.com/

SOURCE ForwardX Robotics