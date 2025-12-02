SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BYDFi has been named the winner of the Trusted Exchange Award at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025, a recognition that highlights the company's strong focus on transparency, security, and product excellence. The award acknowledges BYDFi's growing influence in the global crypto trading market and its commitment to building a trustworthy, user-first ecosystem.

BYDFi Wins the Trusted Exchange Award at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025

Founded in 2020, BYDFi has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in global crypto trading. The platform combines the efficiency of a centralized exchange with the flexibility of its on-chain trading engine, MoonX, creating a seamless environment for both beginners and professionals. Today, BYDFi serves more than one million users across over 190 countries and is known for its ease of use, low fees, and instant no-KYC access.

This year marks an important milestone for BYDFi, driven by major developments in brand growth and global positioning. In 2025, the company strengthened its international presence through a multi-year partnership with Newcastle United, joining the Premier League club as its Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner. The collaboration expands BYDFi's visibility and reinforces its position as a trusted player in the global crypto industry.

Security remains one of BYDFi's strongest pillars. The platform maintains over 1:1 Proof of Reserves with periodic public reporting, and in September 2025 added an 800 BTC Protection Fund dedicated to safeguarding user assets. Additional protective measures include cold-wallet storage, multi-party approvals, strict whitelisting, segregated accounts, and enforced two-factor authentication. Earlier this year, BYDFi also partnered with Ledger to introduce a co-branded hardware wallet, further enhancing user asset security.

Beyond security, BYDFi continues to expand its product offerings. Recent upgrades include the launch of Copy Trading, USDC-margined perpetual contracts, Smart Copy Trading for beginners, and the BYDFi Card, which connects crypto assets to real-world spending. While MoonX serves as the platform's on-chain trading engine for memecoins, its presence remains a supporting layer within BYDFi's broader CEX + DEX dual-engine strategy.

"We're grateful for TrustFinance and the community's recognition. It affirms our commitment to clarity, steadiness, and a user-first mindset, and it motivates us to keep doing the work that builds trust over time. BYDFi remains dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user," said Chloe Chang from BYDFi Team.

BYDFi's growth has been steady and deliberate. From its inclusion in Forbes' Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges in 2023 to its continuous infrastructure upgrades, the platform has consistently demonstrated a long-term vision for security, accessibility, and responsible innovation.

As the crypto landscape evolves, BYDFi plans to continue expanding its services while maintaining its core promise: making global crypto trading simple, transparent, and accessible for everyone.

For more information about BYDFi, users can visit www.bydfi.com.

About the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025

The TrustFinance Performance Awards recognize companies and innovators that demonstrate exceptional achievements in transparency, reliability, and innovation across the financial sector. Winners are evaluated based on verified data, customer satisfaction, and their contribution to building a more trustworthy global financial ecosystem.

Contact

TrustFinance Awards Team

TrustFinance

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836192/BYDFi.jpg

SOURCE BYDFi