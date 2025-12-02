Bye Aerospace Selects Composite Approach to Build the First New-Design, All-Electric Composite Aircraft

Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Flight Training with Advanced Carbon Fiber Innovation

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bye Aerospace, Inc., a global leader in electric aviation, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Composite Approach, a premier carbon fiber prototyping and manufacturing company, to build the first structural composite aircraft for the eFlyer 2 inaugural electric flight. The eFlyer series aims to disrupt the training aircraft market with dramatically lower operating costs, exceptional performance, and zero-emission electric propulsion. This collaboration marks a major leap forward in sustainable aviation and the transformation of the pilot training sector.

The eFlyer2 aircraft will feature the first-ever EASA-certified electric engine and high-density batteries, both integrated into a highly efficient aerodynamic designed, purpose-built structure. Composite Approach brings deep expertise in carbon-fiber manufacturing and engineering, delivering full-airframe, aerospace-grade quality that meets the market's needs for durability and efficiency in demanding training environments.

"This collaboration represents a turning point for electric aviation," said Rod Zastrow, CEO of Bye Aerospace. "By combining our all-electric, aerodynamically efficient design with Composite Approach's mastery of lightweight composite structures, we can demonstrate the first commercially viable all-electric aircraft to address the high costs of pilot training."

Brian Harris, CEO of Composite Approach, added:

"We are thrilled to partner with Bye Aerospace on this historic project. Our team is passionate about pushing the boundaries of composite technology, and this aircraft will showcase how innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand to transform aviation."

The inaugural aircraft will feature cutting-edge composite technology, supporting Bye Aerospace's mission to deliver safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible solutions for pilot training.

About Bye Aerospace

Bye Aerospace is a global leader in electric aircraft development, focused on creating sustainable aviation solutions for training and general aviation markets. Its eFlyer series is designed to dramatically reduce operating costs and carbon emissions while enhancing the flight experience.

About Composite Approach

Composite Approach specializes in advanced carbon fiber prototyping and manufacturing for aerospace applications. With a reputation for precision and innovation, the company partners with industry leaders to deliver high-performance composite structures that meet the rigorous demands of modern aviation.

