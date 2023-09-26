Bye Aerospace's eFlyer 2 Achieves FAA Acceptance of Functional Hazard Analysis

News provided by

BYE Aerospace Inc

26 Sep, 2023, 14:55 ET

Significant Milestone in Advancing Electric Aviation Certification

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bye Aerospace, the global innovator in cutting edge sustainable electric aviation, celebrates a significant milestone as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accepts its "Functional Hazard Analysis." This groundbreaking purposefully-designed electric eFlyer 2 aircraft has achieved another general aviation industry "first" under Amendment 64 of FAA Part 23, reinforcing Bye Aerospace's global industry design lead, significantly ahead of any competition.

Rod Zastrow, President of Bye Aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This FAA milestone substantiates our eFlyer design, providing unwavering support for our market and business case. The result is a clean, capable, electric aircraft with a remarkable 80% reduction in operating costs as compared to conventional aircraft. Bye Aerospace and the eFlyer 2 are poised to revolutionize aviation pilot training economics."

The FAA certification basis for the eFlyer 2 (Project No. TC09549CH-A) was established earlier, confirming its eligibility for a type certificate. The FAA has affirmed that the type design complies with the U.S. type certification basis and that the aircraft is safe for the requested certification category.

Mr. Zastrow emphasized, "Our sustainable aircraft technology represents a paradigm shift in the aviation industry. Our groundbreaking eFlyer design offers an unprecedented opportunity for aerospace, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) institutional investors to invest in a cleaner and more sustainable future for aerospace and aviation."

As the global aviation industry faces increasing scrutiny for its environmental impact, Bye Aerospace is leading the charge toward a greener future. The Bye Aerospace team of dedicated engineers and researchers are developing innovative solutions that address the most pressing environmental challenges facing the broad aerospace industry.

About Bye Aerospace

Bye Aerospace, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, stands at the forefront of electric Aviation innovation. The eFlyer series of fixed-wing aircraft has been meticulously designed to disrupt general aviation, beginning with the important Aviation Training sector, with an FAA-certified, zero-emission, highly cost-effective, low-drag, low-noise, intelligent, and safety-enhanced aircraft.

Learn more about Bye Aerospace at its website; https://byeaerospace.com/

SOURCE BYE Aerospace Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.