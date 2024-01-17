Bye Bye Brain Fog: Amazon Bestseller Offers Tips for a Revolutionary 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holidays have come and gone and the post-rush brain fog is settling in. In fact, over 60 percent of people report being affected by a holiday depression that is often characterized by stress and lethargy post-vacation. Part memoir and part blueprint, the new Amazon bestseller UnF Your Mind by acclaimed health coach Janna Johnson is a story of shattering limiting beliefs, overcoming Lyme disease, and breaking out of brain fog and fatigue.
UnF Your Mind, a #1 new release in Women's Health by Landon Hail Press, is a guide to becoming who you were meant to be. From meditations on confidence, to honest conversations about perfectionism and body image, Johnson leads the reader through the process of identifying, breaking, and rebuilding our inner thoughts and dialogues.
"My mission is to empower others to embrace the limitless potential of their minds and bodies and to lead lives filled with purpose, vitality, and success," says Johnson. "My book provides actionable strategies to empower individuals to overcome obstacles, achieve their goals, and lead fulfilling lives."
Janna Johnson is a bestselling author, podcast host, nutritionist, and Lyme disease survivor. After a long journey healing from chronic Lyme disease and hypothyroidism, Johnson discovered the incredible power of the human mind. Today, she is on a mission to share her wisdom and experiences to help others transform their lives. Her motto is this: heal your gut, and you'll heal your brain; heal your mind, and you'll heal your life.
"This book grabbed me from the beginning. It is plainly written and boldly spoken. It reminded me that if we are willing to search for healing and truth in our life, we can change what isn't working. Janna's story is a reflection of truth, healing, hope and determination to change the things that were not working." - Mollie, 5-star Amazon review.
From insights on the power of nutrition and movement, to chapters dedicated to mindset work and breaking limiting beliefs, UnF Your Mind is the ultimate roadmap for expansion this year. Deeply personal and intensely honest, UnF Your Mind is a book for anyone seeking to break the invisible chains of brain fog and move into a life of forward momentum and joy. From reflective questions, to personal anecdotes, UnF Your Mind is the perfect read to kick off 2024.
SOURCE Landon Hail Press
Modal title
Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article