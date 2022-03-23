ByHeart Announces the Launch of its Groundbreaking Infant Formula, Becoming the Only New Infant Formula Brand in Decades to Rewrite the Recipe From Scratch

The proteins in breast milk are highly functional, providing benefits beyond filling tummies: they are key to supporting a strong immune system, healthy gut microbiome and easy digestion; yet the protein blend is still the largest gap between breast milk and existing formula on the shelf. By building their recipe from scratch, ByHeart was able to include lactoferrin and breast milk levels of alpha-lactalbumin (the two most abundant proteins in breast milk), as well as broken down proteins and an 80:20 whey to casein ratio that most closely mirrors colostrum, or early breast milk. This patented protein blend was tested in ByHeart's clinical trial, the largest conducted by a new infant formula entrant in over 25 years, which has shown significant next-to-breast milk benefits: easier digestion, less spit-up, and softer poops. Their trial was designed to meet and exceed the rigorous requirements set by the FDA and included a breastfed reference arm – a significant and elective addition to the study that demonstrated those benefits.

"We want parents to have full visibility into their babies' nutrition from farm to formula and feel empowered in the feeding decisions they make. We called our company ByHeart because we believe parents know their babies' needs 'by heart' – and they deserve a partner that can support them with no-compromise products and parent-centric resources, so they can feel proud of the feeding decisions they make – whatever they may be," said ByHeart President and Co-Founder, Mia Funt.

Grounded in the belief that the more you control the process, the more you can control the quality of the product and deliver superior nutrition for babies, ByHeart acquired and upgraded a manufacturing facility in Reading, PA in 2019 that is certified kosher, certified grass-fed, certified organic, and SQF-certified, and gives ByHeart the rare capability to accept fresh milk from local farms. ByHeart is the only US formula that uses organic, grass-fed whole milk (most other formulas lose some of the whole fat benefits by relying on skim milk). ByHeart's organic lactose and organic prebiotic fiber – vital ingredients for newborn babies – help keep bacteria balanced and support nutrient absorption. ByHeart's dedication to a standard of quality in sourcing and manufacturing that far exceeds industry norms is what enabled the company to become the first infant formula in the US to receive Clean Label Project certification, and moreover at the highest level – their Purity Award.

ByHeart's commitment to families goes beyond creating no-compromise nutrition products: as a fully integrated company participating in the most fundamental food category in the world, Belldegrun and Funt believe they have a responsibility to not only consider the products they are making, but also the planet the next generation will inherit. The company is dedicated to a rigorous quality program, reducing waste and carbon emissions, and developing renewable systems for a more sustainable future. They have created the first all-metal, infinitely recyclable container (including a metal cap) in infant formula.

ByHeart's infant formula is now available exclusively on byheart.com, priced at $39 for a 680g can, the equivalent of 46 four-ounce bottles. Families who are formula feeding exclusively will only need about five cans per month (as opposed to over 10 from some other brands).

About ByHeart

Founded in 2016, based in New York City with manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, ByHeart is a fully integrated baby nutrition company dedicated to empowering parents with choices for a better feeding future. ByHeart is only the 4th fully integrated, FDA-registered infant formula brand in the country, and the ByHeart facility is driven by nutritional excellence and a farm-to-formula verified™ quality program. For more information on ByHeart, visit https://byheart.com/.

SOURCE ByHeart