ByHeart's Infant Formula Now Available at Publix, Underscoring Demand for the Science-Backed Clean Label Brand Across the US Market

In addition to Target stores nationwide, Target.com, ThriveMarket.com and at byheart.com, ByHeart is now available on-shelves at Publix, further supporting its commitment to meeting parents wherever they shop.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ByHeart , the next-generation baby formula company dedicated to setting a new standard for infant nutrition, today announced its availability at Publix, the largest employee-owned supermarket chain in the U.S. ByHeart will be available on shelves at 97% of Publix locations throughout the United States.

"At ByHeart, we're committed to providing parents and babies with clean, high-quality infant nutrition, wherever they shop," said Mia Funt, Co-Founder and President of ByHeart. "Our vision as a company is to help all parents feel amazing about feeding, no matter how they do it, and our expansion into Publix allows us to support more families and feed more babies with our award-winning, clinically proven formula."

The three-time Clean Label Project Certified brand recently announced the completion of its domestic end-to-end manufacturing, with facilities in Reading, PA, Portland, OR, and Allerton, IA, ensuring all aspects of production are held to the company's rigorous quality standards and positioning the brand to meet continued demand for its proprietary recipe.

ByHeart's continued retail expansion is planned throughout 2024—In addition to Publix, ByHeart is currently available for purchase at online sustainable grocer Thrive Market, in store and online at Target nationwide and direct-to-consumer at byheart.com . With a steadfast commitment to the gold-standard of nutrition, ByHeart continues to proudly bring its formula to more babies across the nation.

For more information about ByHeart's Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, please visit https://byheart.com .

About ByHeart

Founded in 2016 and based in New York City with manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Iowa, ByHeart is an infant nutrition company dedicated to empowering parents with choices for a better feeding future. It is only one of five fully integrated, FDA-registered infant formula brands in the country, and ByHeart facilities are driven by nutritional excellence and a farm-to-formula verified™ quality program. For more information on ByHeart, visit https://byheart.com/ .

