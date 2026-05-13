Byio - The Hottest App of 2026 Has 400,000 People Waiting, and Users Decide Which Celebrities Get In

DETROIT, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Something is happening right now that has never happened in the history of social media. There is an app that people are furious they cannot get into. An app where celebrities, athletes, Grammy-winning artists, reality TV personalities, and some of the most notable political figures in the country have registered and are waiting in line just like everybody else. An app that Byio advisor Jesse Tayler, the creator of the App Store, who sold it to Steve Jobs, believed in enough to join. That app is Byio.

More than social, this is Byio

Byio, short for By Invite Only, is the world's first community controlled social media super app, built and founded by Black women from Detroit, Michigan. It is not a concept. It is not a pitch deck. It is live right now.

Inside, users are going live every single day, speaking freely, creating without limits, and earning real money through gifting from day one. No algorithmic suppression, censorship, shadow banning, or ad overload. Just adults being themselves on a platform built to give creators the highest earning potential of any social platform ever built, and a community that protects its own culture.

Over 400,000 people have registered trying to get in, with 10,000 new registrations pouring in daily. Byio is completing its first 10,000 Key Holders, members who each hold two (2) lifetime invitations they control, deciding who gets in next. Of those 10,000 invitations, 9,052 have already been issued. Under 1,000 spots remain. When they are gone, registration closes permanently, and the only way in is through someone already on the inside.

Once inside, the community has a direct say in which public figures and celebrities receive invitations next. That has never happened on any platform anywhere. What happens on Byio is By Invite Only, if you are not inside, you will not know what you are missing.

Before beta launch, a prominent billionaire made an acquisition offer. Byio turned it down. The feeling was clear, this was not someone who believed in what Byio was built for. It felt like the kind of offer that puts you on a shelf.

"We did not build Byio to hand it over to the same systems that have suppressed, copied, silenced, and underpaid our communities for years," said R.M. Easterly, Founder and CEO of Byio. "We built something that has never existed before. The people decide who gets in. The people decide who stays. If you are not inside, you are not going to know what you are missing, and that is the whole point."

Registrations are still open. If you want any chance of getting inside before the door shuts, the time is now.

Register before the door closes permanently: www.itsbyio.com

About Byio

Byio, By Invite Only, is the world's first community controlled social media super app, founded and led by Black women in Detroit, Michigan. Built to prioritize Black, disabled, LGBTQIA+, and POC communities while staying open to everyone, Byio operates on a permanently invite-only model where the community controls access, culture, and growth. The platform is AI-native, strictly 18+, and built to give creators real freedom, real earnings, and a real voice from day one.

Media Contact:

Courtney Clements

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281-810-9180

SOURCE Byio Inc.