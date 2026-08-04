From Detroit to 1.5 million: The Startup Breaking the Social Media Playbook

Less than a year after announcing it was being built, Byio has surpassed more than 1.5 million verified registrations worldwide. Ninety days into beta, organic word of mouth demand has outpaced onboarding, without outside capital or a marketing budget.

DETROIT, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than one year after officially announcing it was building a new social platform, Byio (By Invite Only) has surpassed more than 1.5 million verified registrations worldwide, reaching the milestone just 90 days after opening beta.

The Byio home experience puts meaningful engagement first. Members can quickly access trending conversations, breaking news, live discussions, polls, events, and community features, all within a vibrant, intuitive interface designed exclusively for adults 18+ and built to encourage authentic interaction over endless scrolling. The new invitation-only onboarding experience is designed with security, exclusivity, and ease of use in mind. From personalized invite links to a streamlined registration process, every step reflects Byio's commitment to creating a trusted digital community where members connect with confidence.

Registration is free. Membership is free. As demand accelerated beyond the company's onboarding pace, people began voluntarily paying to have their registrations reviewed sooner or to receive instant access consideration when capacity becomes available. Neither option guarantees admission, but the response has become one of Byio's strongest indicators of market demand.

For consumer technology companies, demand is typically measured after users gain access to a product. Byio is seeing a different signal. Long before many registrants receive an invitation, some are choosing to pay simply to move through the registration process more quickly, underscoring the level of interest surrounding the platform despite free registration and free membership.

Beta opened on May 1, 2026. Approximately 400,000 people had registered by May 13. Fewer than three months later, verified registrations have grown to more than 1.5 million as members livestream, post, gift, earn and cash out while Byio continues expanding onboarding to meet demand.

The platform's growth now spans North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Oceania, with verified registrations from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Nigeria, Canada, Jamaica, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and dozens of other countries.

The pace of growth has also compressed an unusually short timeline. Byio officially announced it was being built in September 2025. Eight months later, beta opened. Ninety days after that, registrations exceeded 1.5 million worldwide, transforming what began as a platform under development into one managing global demand while continuing to expand access.

"We built Byio believing it would be used by millions of people," said R.M. Easterly, Founder and CEO of Byio. "What surprised us was not the vision, it was the speed. Our priority today is not creating demand. It is responsibly welcoming the community that is already here while continuing to build for the future."

Byio reached this milestone without outside capital, venture funding, institutional investment, crowdfunding, a marketing budget, celebrity backing or an established Silicon Valley network. The company's global growth has been driven through organic community word of mouth.

Registration remains open worldwide for adults 18 and older as Byio continues expanding access. Learn more or register for consideration at www.byio.com.

About Byio

Byio (By Invite Only) is the first invite-only consumer social marketplace app founded, funded, led and built by Black women. Designed for adults 18 and older, Byio empowers its community to decide who gets invited and who stays while combining social networking, live streaming, creator monetization, and commerce into a single AI-native platform.

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SOURCE Byio Inc.